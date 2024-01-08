Russelectric Cogeneration Systems for CHP Applications

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of automatic transfer switches and power control systems, manufactures UL-listed cogeneration systems for combined heat and power (CHP) applications in which the generator sets are run to serve the connected load and heat is also recovered for other uses. Designed and built for mission critical facilities such as healthcare, research and development and campus facilities, Russelectric cogeneration systems are designed to provide maximum protection for operators and maintenance personnel and to minimize the danger of operator error.



More Headlines Articles

All Russelectric cogeneration systems are UL listed, offer programmable logic controller (PLC) system controls, and are supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-capable. They feature utility/generator and other power assets paralleling control, and provide active synchronization and soft loading. Systems use a utility-approved interconnecting protective relay system.Russelectric cogeneration power control switchgear may have additional controls and monitoring to optimize heat recovery. The systems can be designed to operate in parallel with the utility to optimize power and heat balance.Russelectric manufactures complete systems in-house. All enclosures, bus, and other structural components are fabricated and fully assembled in Russelectric plants. Factory testing of complete systems is performed prior to shipment.Components are selected to assure the reliable operation of these critical systems. Utility-grade instruments provide both accuracy and visibility. Heavy-duty, switchboard type control switches are rated at a minimum of 25 amps. Protective relays for generator and utility power are utility-grade. UL-listed power circuit breakers with stored energy closing mechanisms provide 5-cycle (maximum) closing for paralleling. Draw-out circuit breakers simplify maintenance.For more information contact us at info@russelectric.com or 1-800-225-5250.###About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.