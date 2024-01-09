HydroWing opens new base in Wales to deliver its groundbreaking tidal energy project

HydroWing has kicked off the New Year by opening a new office in Wales, to support the development of their innovative tidal stream energy project at Morlais on Anglesey.



The company has been awarded a contract through the latest round of the UK Government's ‘Contracts for Difference' allocation for a 10 MW tidal stream energy project at Morlais, the UK's largest consented tidal energy scheme.Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, the parent company of HydroWing, says: "Our vision is to become the world leader in tidal array technology. Our project at Morlais will be a key step on this journey and opening the new office in Wales is an important milestone for us."The new office is based at M-SParc, a science park on Anglesey, owned by Bangor University. The office will be led by Commercial Manager Osian Roberts, who was born and raised on Anglesey and has considerable international experience in the offshore renewable energy sector. He will lead a team to be based at M-SParc, creating significant new employment in the region.Richard Parkinson adds: "Commercialisation of tidal stream energy has so far been held back by high operations and maintenance costs. Our HydroWing technology meets that challenge head on. It will help unlock the commercial viability of tidal stream energy around the world, offering a low cost, reliable source of renewable energy for generations to come."HydroWing technology is based on a unique patented modular design that dramatically improves the cost-efficiency and production of tidal stream energy.Simon Cheeseman, Sector Lead on Wave and Tidal Energy at the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, says: "Tidal energy is a crucial part of the mix to achieve net zero targets globally. The team at Inyanga Marine Energy Group has unrivalled experience in the sector, having deployed more than half of all tidal stream energy devices worldwide. So it is great to see their immense knowledge and experience informing the design and deployment strategy for HydroWing, a technology that is helping deliver sector innovation."The HydroWing project at Morlais will be deployed in 2027.