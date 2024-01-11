KORE Power Kicks off 2024 With Launch of Two U.S.-Manufactured DC Blocks

KORE Power has launched two all-in-one DC Block products for the energy storage sector. KORE is now offering a 750 kWh LFP DC Block and a 1.3 MWh NMC DC Block, bringing scalable battery energy storage systems (BESS) that can be configured for a variety of applications, delivered to site fully assembled, and that are built in the USA.



More Headlines Articles

"KORE Power's DC Blocks will help our customers get projects grid-connected, on-time and on-budget, ensuring that safe, clean, reliable power is there when it's needed," said Lindsay Gorrill, Founder and CEO of KORE Power. "This launch continues our commitment to drive the domestic clean energy economy forward with good manufacturing jobs and products proudly built, monitored, and serviced by our team here in the United States."The DC Blocks are powered by KORE Power cells, and available in NMC and LFP chemistries. The DC Blocks include proprietary purpose-built enclosures, battery management system, HVAC, fire suppression, and additional safety features, designed from the ground up by KORE's engineering team. For customers in search of AC solutions, KORE's DC Blocks can be easily upscaled for full turnkey AC solutions.KORE has already taken orders for the systems from multiple customers which will be delivered in 2024.Born of KORE's unrivaled 50+ years' experience in the battery and energy storage sector, the DC Block is a turnkey energy storage solution offering seamless installation, superior safety, and a lifetime of service that's built upon the company's five decades of U.S. storage experience. KORE's DC Blocks are built upon the company's global experience and are designed to be compatible with electric grids around the world.KORE's DC Blocks are manufactured in the United States and will offer customers in the U.S. an opportunity to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act's domestic content incentives. With KORE's DC Blocks, customers will receive an energy storage solution designed to site-specific needs and footprints.The products join a select group of storage solutions manufactured to the highest safety standards in the world. Built with safety at its core, the DC Blocks will be available in both NMC and LFP battery chemistries using KORE's lithium-ion cells, and meet rigorous testing and safety standards, including NFPA 855, NFPA 69, and UL 9540A.KORE's engineers, who've delivered energy storage solutions for wind-swept islands in the Atlantic and the frozen plains of Antarctica, created the DC Blocks to scale energy storage with safety, seamless installation, and unrivaled product support. This launch will support anticipated growth in BESS development in the United States, which S&P Global has forecasted will increase by 10-fold by 2035.Last year KORE broke ground on the KOREPlex in Buckeye, Arizona where it will domestically produce lithium-ion battery cells, modules and packs for the energy storage and e-mobility sectors. Construction will continue throughout 2024, with the facility's first lines producing battery cells in 2025.For more information on KORE's DC Blocks, visit https://korepower.com/solutions.About KORE PowerKORE is a leading U.S.-based developer of battery cell technology and integrated solution manufacturer for the energy storage and e-mobility sectors. With clients in energy storage, e-mobility, utility, industrial and defense markets, KORE provides battery products and solutions that are the backbone for decarbonization across the globe. KORE is uniquely positioned to serve these markets as an integrated provider of cells, batteries, and solutions. Commercial production at the KOREPlex is targeted for 2025. The KOREPlex will have an initial annual production capacity of 6 GWh of battery cells, which may be expanded to 12 GWh to meet market demand. KORE is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with operations in Waterbury, Vermont, and Buckeye, Arizona.For more information, visit www.korepower.com.