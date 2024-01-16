Qcells kicks off a sunny 2024 at Intersolution, Belgium’s largest solar trade show

Records continue to fall in Belgium's solar sector, which in 2023 became a member of the ‘GW Club' for the first time ever, with an estimated 1.7 GW of new solar PV capacity installed, according to data from SolarPower Europe.



In turn, the organisers of the 12th Intersolution exhibition - traditionally the first big solar trade show of the year in Europe - have increased this year's gathering by a further 25% on last year, with 10,000 square metres of conference floor and more than 120 exhibitors awaiting visitors over the course of the two-day (January 17 & 18) show held at Flanders Expo in Ghent, Belgium.Qcells' growing Benelux team heads once again to the historic city of Ghent to showcase its latest solar+storage portfolio, spearheaded by the high-efficiency Q.TRON BLK M-G2+ solar module, which promises to be a popular product among Belgian homeowners seeking next-generation solar solutions in 2024.Maarten Ribbens, Head of Sales Qcells Benelux, said: "It is an encouraging time for the Belgian solar market. High growth expectations were met in 2023, and while Europe overall will witness a slight slowdown in solar growth in 2024, Belgium can expect to continue boosting its solar penetration rates significantly in the second half of this year."According to analysis by Elia, Belgium's network operator, the nation's grid still has the capacity to install 3.3 GW of additional solar power without requiring any further network upgrades or expansions, with a further 2.8 GW of battery capacity also within easy reach. Overall, Belgium's 8.3 GW of cumulative solar PV capacity could reach 10 GW by the end of this year, believes Ribbens."And if you factor in the largely untapped residential storage potential, we begin to see vast opportunities for solar+storage growth in Belgium over the next couple of years," Ribbens added.At Intersolution, Qcells will exhibit not only its TopCON Q.TRON BLK M-G2+ solar module, but also its well-established residential battery storage system, the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3. This product has been specifically designed as a user-friendly addition for homeowners keen to take greater control of their energy consumption patterns. The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 can be installed in around 30 minutes, and is scalable in order to meet the energy needs of homes of all sizes, from 3.1 kWh up to 6.1 kWh and a maximum of 12.3 kWh. Small businesses can also benefit, with the highest inverter power rating for the three-phase system standing at 15 kW.While Belgium's home storage market is at the beginning of its growth journey, the home solar segment is among the most mature in Europe. Data from SolarPower Europe's Global Market Outlook 2023-2027 report shows that Belgium has the sixth-highest rate of solar penetration in the world, with 667 Watts of PV energy per capita."The target for the next few years should be for Belgium to reach 1,000 W/capita," stressed Ribbens. "At that threshold, solar PV is really beginning to provide the bulk of electricity to Belgians. By this metric, Belgium's solar efforts look admirable, yet there is still huge potential to continue supporting the nation's evident thirst for clean energy."Qcells aims to quench that thirst with its Q.TRON BLK M-G2+ solar module, which is the company's latest Q.ANTUM NEO module. The Q.ANTUM NEO module technology ushers in a new phase of evolutionary advancement for Qcells, building upon Q.ANTUM Technology to deliver a module efficiency of up to 22%. Q.ANTUM NEO is based on a TopCON-type cell structure that incorporates passivating contact technology to reach higher efficiencies than typical PERC-type cells, using N-type wafers instead for greater performance. The module's all-black aesthetics complete this homeowner-friendly package.The Qcells booth at InterSolution 2024 will also feature the company's Q.PEAK DUO BLK M-G11S+ solar module, which is manufactured using larger 182 mm wafers to deliver an increased power output of 390 - 410 Wp with 108 half cells. With its Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology with small gap cell layout, the Q.PEAK DUO BLK M-G11S+ also breaks the 21% efficiency barrier, delivering a maximum module efficiency of 21.4% while boasting a 25-year product and performance warranty.Visit Qcells at Stand 8525 at the InterSolution Trade Exhibition, Flanders Expo Ghent, Belgium, January 17-18, 2024.About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.