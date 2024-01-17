Poliark Launches New AI 3D Modeling Platform for Architects and Engineers

New York, NY - January 17, 2024 - Poliark, a research and technology company that is developing AI to redefine the way we design planet Earth and make it possible for every individual, team, and company to effortlessly use Artificial Intelligence as a way of building, today announced the launch of its new AI platform, Kend, which makes 3D modeling an instant task for architects and engineers. Kend enables the effortless construction of 3D models from scratch and turns sketches into 3D models using simple text inputs, enhancing the creative process and saving invaluable time. It also introduces a built-in material catalog that not only automates bill of quantities calculation, but also includes embedded CO2 emissions, enabling environmentally conscious decision-making.



The new platform will alleviate the manual aspects of technical drawing and craftsmanship in 3D modeling, leading to a significantly eased workload for architects and engineers. Redemption of the most important resource, time, will allow users of the platform to focus on the more creative aspects of their jobs and remove tedium from their tasks. Kend also enables seamless collaboration among geographically dispersed team members and stakeholders, reducing delays and errors in project management."The 3D modeling process for architects and engineers has historically been very time intensive, limiting creativity in design," said Eda Erol, CEO of Poliark. "With Kend, not only are we fostering innovation and efficiency, but also, increasing potential profits through saving time and environment."Approximately 40% of worldwide carbon emissions are attributed to the construction of buildings and the energy needed to run them. With Kend, users will be able to significantly cut these emissions at the pre-construction phase. The new platform allows users to calculate and forecast CO2e based on location and material usage, aiding in environmentally responsible decision-making and compliance with EPD and net zero tax regulations."There is an immense opportunity to create a more efficient, less environmentally consuming world in the architecture and engineering sectors," said Esma Engür, COO of Poliark. "Poliark's commitment to innovation and sustainability has already advanced the space more than we've seen in the last 30 years. We believe that Kend has the capacity to truly usher in the future of building and AI."Poliark welcomes architects, engineers, and AI industry enthusiasts to explore the capabilities that Kend brings to the world of 3D modeling.To learn more about Poliark and sign up for Kend, visit Poliark.com.###About PoliarkPoliark, an AI innovator in the built environment, transcends conventional approaches, aiming to redefine our built world with a focus on technology and ecology coexistence. Their AI technology enables simultaneous 2D and 3D model design while aiding NetZero targets in real-time. Join them to redefine and revolutionize the future of how we build and inhabit planet Earth.