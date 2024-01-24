Empact Technologies Announces Multi-Year IRA Compliance Management Agreement with Ampliform

Houston, TX (January 22, 2024) - Empact Technologies (Empact), a leading provider of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compliance management software and services, announced a new multi-year agreement with Ampliform. Ampliform originates, develops, builds, and operates utility-scale solar and solar plus storage projects.



More Headlines Articles

Under the terms of the agreement, Empact will manage IRA compliance for Ampliform's current and future projects. Ampliform has approximately 700MW of projects in short-term development, with an additional 3GW of projects in its development pipeline. Ampliform's future expansion plans exceed more than 13GWdc in total."Our mission is to optimize solar and renewable energy projects, and we are delighted to partner with Empact to manage IRA compliance for our projects," says Rob Stoever, Senior Vice President - Engineering & Construction at Ampliform. "Empact is the first dedicated platform in the industry that guides energy development projects through IRA tax incentive compliance, and we are already seeing the benefits of our partnership."Empact will work with Ampliform's project Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms, subcontractors, and key suppliers of steel and iron products, solar modules, trackers, and inverters to manage prevailing wage & apprenticeship, domestic content, and other tax incentive qualification and compliance throughout the project lifecycle."We're excited to help Ampliform meet the requirements to qualify for the maximum IRA tax incentives and to ensure compliance for their projects," says Charles Dauber, CEO and Founder of Empact. "The team at Ampliform had the leadership and foresight to recognize the significant risks of IRA non-compliance and the need to have third party compliance management in place prior to construction kick-off. We look forward to helping Ampliform fully leverage the IRA tax incentives to develop and build their project development pipeline."About EmpactEmpact Technologies maximizes the impact of clean energy project tax incentives with the industry's premier IRA management platform. Empact combines proprietary SaaS technology with professional services, enabling projects to meet IRS regulatory requirements for prevailing wage and apprenticeship, domestic content, and energy and low-income community incentives. Developers use Empact to secure project construction financing, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect investors from IRS recapture risk. For more information, please visit https://www.empacttechnologies.com.About AmpliformAmpliform originates, develops, builds, operates, and optimizes utility-scale solar and solar plus storage projects in the United States. Ampliform is led by a team of veteran developers, investors and operators who collectively have more than 100 years of management experience in the energy sector. Ampliform's team has originated and developed multiple gigawatts of solar energy projects and overseen several gigawatts of power generation investments. For more information, and to contact Ampliform, please visit https://www.ampliform.com.