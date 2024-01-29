Mersen to exhibit during APEC 2024

NEWBURYPORT, MA (January 2024) - Mersen is pleased to announce that we will be exhibiting at APEC 2024 conference and exposition taking place February 26 - 28, in Long Beach, California, USA. Stop by booth 1427 to visit with our technical experts to view our vast selection of products, and to discuss our latest innovations.



Highlights of this year include:• SiC Power Stack Evaluation Kit: Mersen offers two variations of ready-made, and custom-designed, (to customers specifications), SiC stack evaluation kits for those users who like to experiment with SiC or to simply use the SiC stack in their existing designs.Our new 500kVA - 1.7kV SiC Power Stack Evaluation Kit offers the following benefits:> Large range of operating points and circuit topologies> Quick turn reference design for reduced time to market> Power stack integrated for small form factor> Versatility of design: Mersen can custom design the kits to customers specifications• aBat and gBat new line of DC fuses, specifically designed for protection of battery racks and battery containers in Energy Storage applications! Our experts are on hand to answer your questions and to further explain the optimum overcurrent protection these new lines of fuses offer for their designated applications.• High Performance IsoMAXX Vacuum Brazed Cold Plates: Built to be the optimum liquid cooling solution for PrimePACK latest IGBT Generation, IsoMAXX represents a super compact liquid cooling solution providing unsurpassed cooling performance with a high degree of thermal homogeneity for chip-to-chip and module-to-module configurations.• Infini-cell Battery Assembly Process Demonstrator: Mersen has developed a disruptive bus bar design that facilitates the connectivity process for fast and reliable laser welding of bus bars onto lithium-ion battery cells.• Capacitors: We are showcasing our line of electrolytic and film capacitors for industries such as military and defense, medical, railway, renewable, and more.Mersen is excited to be presenting during Industry Sessions and Exhibitor Presentations this year:• Philippe Rousell, PhD, with Mersen, will present during Exhibitor Presentations, Tuesday, February 27th, to introduce Mersen's latest SiC power stack evaluation kit based upon Microchip 1.7kV SiC MOSFET module, rated 350kVA DC-AC and 500kVA DC-DC. He will provide details to explain the Ultra low-inductance capacitor-busbar connection technique results in 50kHz switching frequency capability.• Laurent Milliere, PhD. with Mersen, will be presenting Thursday, February 29th in room during APEC Industry sessions, IS19.1, "New Concept of Cooled and Compact Fuse by Direct Integration into Power Modules."We value your time and we appreciate your attendance. To better serve you, we have product experts ready at Mersen booth #1427 for you to approach and discuss your specific application needs.With industrial operations in all three major economic regions of the globe, Mersen looks forward to discussing your application and working together to design and develop your best solution.For more information about the conference, please visit apec-conf.orgFor more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENMersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919