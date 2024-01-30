O-Hx Unveils Enhanced EnergiVault Battery Technology with Expanded Capacity and Improved Cost Efficiency

O-Hx, a pioneer in innovative thermal energy storage solutions, proudly announces significant enhancements to its flagship product, EnergiVault. Committed to revolutionising industrial and commercial cooling, O-Hx has successfully optimised the EnergiVault thermal battery, achieving an impressive 25% increase in its storage capacity.



These ground-breaking improvements are not just limited to capacity expansion. The EnergiVault now boasts significant cost reductions, making this cutting-edge technology more accessible and financially attractive. The improved efficiency and affordability translate into a quicker return on investment for customers, aligning economic benefits with sustainability goals.Bob Long, Founder & Executive Chairman of O-Hx, shared his excitement:"Our latest advancements in EnergiVault technology represent a major leap forward in our mission. We are not just redesigning; we are redefining what's possible in thermal energy storage. This milestone is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our dedication to providing superior, sustainable cooling solutions."Coinciding with these advancements, O-Hx is gearing up for its next funding round. This critical stage focuses on scaling production, expanding market penetration, and solidifying.O-Hx's status as a frontrunner in thermal energy storage.Renowned for its unique ability to store cold energy as binary ice, EnergiVault offers unmatched operational performance and resilience in industrial refrigeration. It is a globally patented solution, unparalleled in its category."We are thrilled to unveil the enhanced EnergiVault to the market," Bob added. "As we embark on our next funding round, we are poised to make a substantial impact in the industrial cooling sector, offering a product that is not only more effective and economically advantageous but also conducive to global environmental sustainability.""I'm also pleased to share that we've had encouraging discussions with several customers and partners regarding EnergiVault technology. "This interest is not just limited to single-unit installations either; there's a significant focus on the potential for deploying multiple units, underscoring the modular design of the EnergiVault system.The modular nature of EnergiVault offers significant advantages. It allows for scalable solutions tailored to varying cooling demands and site-specific requirements. This flexibility is vital for meeting the diverse needs of clients, ranging from industrial facilities to commercial spaces.Clients are particularly interested in how multiple EnergiVault units can be integrated into their existing systems to enhance efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. The ability to incrementally increase cooling capacity and energy storage aligns well with the growing demand for more adaptable and environmentally friendly cooling solutions.Furthermore, the positive response from these discussions and enquiries reflects the market's recognition of the innovative nature of EnergiVault.It's not just a solution for current cooling and energy storage challenges but also a forward-looking approach that aligns with the global trend towards more sustainable and efficient energy use.O-Hx is working with existing and new investors and partners, as key contributors to this exhilarating growth and innovation phase.EnergiVault is set to pave the way for a sustainable, efficient future in industrial cooling.For more information on EnergiVault and investment opportunities, please visit http://www.o-hx.com or contact us at info@o-hx.com / Phone: +44 (0) 1253 829828About O-HxO-Hx is at the forefront of delivering innovative thermal energy storage solutions, aimed at transforming industrial and commercial cooling. Led by industry experts, O-Hx is dedicated to pioneering sustainable, efficient, and economically viable cooling technologies that meet global environmental standards.