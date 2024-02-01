BLUETTI Launches AC2A Portable Power Station in Europe to Redefine Outdoor Power

BLUETTI, a renowned leader in portable power solutions, will introduce the AC2A, the most compact portable power station in its lineup ever, on 2nd February across the European Union and United Kingdom markets, which will also welcome another new arrival, the AC70. These innovative solutions are poised to set a new standard for outdoor power, offering unparalleled convenience and reliability for outdoor enthusiasts.



More Headlines Articles

BLUETTI AC2A: Mobile Power Portable As Never BeforeWeighing only 7.9 pounds (3.6kg) and comparable in size to a compact toolbox, the AC2A is specifically designed for hikers, campers, and anyone who needs power on the go. Its integrated handle makes it effortlessly portable, fitting seamlessly into most backpacks. Despite its small form, the AC2A packs a powerful punch with a 300W AC output and a 600W surge, capable of powering a wide range of electronic devices, portable fans, lights, tool machines, and more. With 6 versatile outlets, including a 100W USB-C port for fast laptop charging, the AC2A eliminates the need for extension cords or reliance on a car's power source. Notably, the AC2A boasts fast charging capability, going from empty to full in just 1.4 hours via 270W AC charging. It is also solar-ready, featuring a 200W solar input to ensure a stable power supply even in remote locations. Its standby mode consumes a minimal 7.5W of power, making it highly energy efficient.New Arrival BLUETTI AC 70 in the UKBLUETTI will also release another handy yet robust power generator AC 70 in the UK This powerhouse is reportedly an upgrade of the EB70 with similar specifications and great performance improvements such as faster charging speed, swift UPS function, app control, and more.Price and AvailabilityBoth the AC2A and AC 70 will be available on the official BLUETTI website and Amazon starting 2nd February. Initial pricing details will be announced shortly afterwards.About BLUETTIBLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.