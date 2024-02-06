SnapNrack Launches Innovative Solar Mounting Solutions to Provide Homeowners with Superior Weatherproofing and Installers with Versatility

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Feb. 6, 2024 - SnapNrack, the leading manufacturer of innovative solar mounting solutions, launches new AnchorFoot™ roof attachment and proprietary DeckAnchor™ fasteners to be used in conjunction with the company's popular Ultra Rail mounting system.



SnapNrack's AnchorFoot and DeckAnchor are the latest innovations in expanding the Ultra Rail roof attachment portfolio for direct-to-deck mounting. AnchorFoot utilizes SnapNrack's new SpeedSeal+ Technology which features an industry-leading 0.2" thick butyl peel-and-stick pad that ships pre-installed. Its unique design eliminates the need for additional sealant, simplifying the installation process and saving both customers and installers time."As installers work on several different roof types, they're looking for unique solutions that unlock speed and efficiency while also providing industry-leading safety and durability," said Troy Goeckeritz, VP of Sales at SnapNrack. "AnchorFoot and DeckAnchor improve the installation process and give homeowners the peace of mind of further roof protection."The new AnchorFoot roof attachment is being introduced along with SnapNrack's proprietary DeckAnchor fasteners. Engineered with double the strength of standard wood screws, DeckAnchor reduces the number of fasteners in half for direct-to-deck mounting while maintaining capability for rafter mounting. DeckAnchor fasteners feature a wide thread design to securely grip wood decks and reduce the potential for overtightening.They also maintain the SnapNrack tradition of a single-tool install with a ½"' hex head. AnchorFoot and DeckAnchor are both TAS-100 certified by Intertek for wind-driven rain. "With our AnchorFoot and DeckAnchor technologies, installers now have the flexibility to confidently mount panels anywhere on the roof," Goeckeritz said. "AnchorFoot provides installers with the thickest butyl peel-and-stick pad in the industry and the versatility of two rafter-mounting options or two direct-to-deck mounting options."AnchorFoot and DeckAnchor will be on display at the RE+ Northeast trade show in Boston, MA from Feb. 13-14, 2024, where attendees were able to demo the roof attachment on an interactive display. SnapNrack is now accepting orders for its new AnchorFoot and DeckAnchor solutions with standard order lead times. More details can be found by contacting a SnapNrack account manager or downloading the latest SnapNrack product catalog. Customers can be certain they will find a solution necessary for the needs of their business when they turn to SnapNrack for their solar mounting solutions.About SnapNrackSnapNrack, owned by Sunrun, is a leading manufacturer of innovative solar mounting solutions designed to reduce installation costs, improve installation quality and safety, and make the job of solar installers easier. SnapNrack roof and ground mount systems feature a single tool installation, pre-assembled snap-in hardware, integrated wire management, integrated grounding/bonding, and Class A Fire Rating in accordance with UL2703/UL1703 standards. For more information, visit www.SnapNrack.com.www.snapnrack.com contact@snapnrack