EES EUROPE 2024: COOPERATION WITH INTERBATTERY OF SOUTH KOREA ENTERS SECOND ROUND

Munich/Pforzheim, February 20, 2024 - The successful debut in 2023 laid the foundations for a promising future: The cooperation between ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems and InterBattery, South Korea's leading battery exhibition, enters its second round this year. The InterBattery Europe Showcase will once again provide visitors of ees Europe with an additional exhibition area where they can network with renowned companies from South Korea. The Batter Day Europe conference perfectly complements the presentations in the exhibition area. ees Europe takes place from June 19-21, 2024 as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München. More than 115,000 visitors from all over the world and over 2,800 exhibitors - more than 1,000 of whom are battery and energy storage system suppliers - are expected to attend.



Following a successful debut in 2023, the cooperation between ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, and InterBattery, South Korea's leading battery exhibition, will continue in 2024. Visitors can look forward to the return of the InterBattery Europe Showcase exhibition area, which is expected to host around 200 companies - including renowned industry leaders such as Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution and SK On. Last year, this additional exhibition space presented 72 companies, 62 of which were South Korean. With the InterBattery Europe Showcase, which primarily focuses on innovations in the upstream segment, ees Europe offers visitors the entire range of the energy storage industry. The exhibition also provides dedicated networking opportunities where visitors can generate valuable business contacts.Battery Day Europe 2024: conference previewOn the first and the second exhibition day, the Battery Day Europe conference will perfectly complement the InterBattery Europe Showcase. This year, the conference will provide comprehensive insights into the world of EV batteries, covering everything from the latest legislation, how to secure battery materials as well as groundbreaking technologies and business trends. Special attention will be given to the German-Korean cooperation in the ReLioS network for innovative approaches to battery recycling. The conference will also shine a light on EV battery production technologies.Strengthening the relationship between Europe and South KoreaThis wide range of options is made possible by the cooperation between the organizers of The smarter E Europe (Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG) and the Korea Battery Industry Association (KBIA), South Korea's largest exhibition and convention organizer Coex, and the state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). "The presence at ees Europe in Munich is important to us. This collaboration between Europe's leading battery exhibition and the largest battery exhibition in Korea allows our clients, key players of the Asian battery upstream market, to experience the German and European markets firsthand," says Dong Ki Lee, President & CEO at Coex. "We hope that this collaboration will widely promote the global competitiveness of K-Batteries and create a significant opportunity to strengthen international cooperation," says Tae Sung Park, Vice Chairman of KBIA. Markus Elsässer, Founder and CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH, adds: "We are delighted to continue our cooperation. 2023 proved how much value South Korean battery industry suppliers and trade visitors can add to the market. The next event will provide them with another opportunity to network and make valuable business contacts."ees Europe and the parallel events Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024 as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.ees-europe.comwww.TheSmarterE.deees EuropeEach year, the ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, provides a networking opportunity for the industry's key players, such as manufacturers, distributors, project developers, systems integrators, and professional users and suppliers - all under the motto "Innovating Energy Storage". It focuses on the latest technologies, trends and market developments.ees Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024 as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München. Whether electricity, heat and transport - the following three exhibitions dedicated to renewable 24/7 energy supply will take place alongside ees Europe:• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility• EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsThe ees Europe Conference, where renowned experts showcase groundbreaking innovations, is also taking place at the same time. To cover all aspects of a future-oriented energy world, it is accompanied by three other specialist conferences.ees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).For more information on ees Europe, please visit: www.ees-europe.com.