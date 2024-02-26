New EV Charging Provider V-Go Join Forces with Replenishh as Exclusive Launch Partner

26th February 2024 - V-Go's new home, workplace and commercial smart charging range will be available through our exclusive launch distributor Replenishh who will provide full trade facilities and online purchasing.



V-Go are aiming to become a significant player in the EV Charger market over the next few years serving private homeowners, house builders, workplaces in the UK. Replenishh with their dedicated trade pricing, will ensure that V-Go EV Chargers are available for fast delivery, accompanied by their leading customer service and support.V-Go provide safe and secure chargers with high specifications that meets all end customer needs. All chargers are quick and easy to install and are backed up by strong aftersales support, 3-year warranty and 1 year's free 4G wireless subscription.As a Powered by Monta partner, V-Go's customers will be able to access Monta's newest features including over 310,000 roaming charge points, charge point sharing, and smart charging too.Lukasz Zamojda, Supply Chain Team Leader at Replenishh commented "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Verve Connect to introduce the new V-Go range of chargers. At Replenishh, we're dedicated to providing innovative solutions, and partnering with Verve Connect amplifies our commitment to excellence. Verve Connect's reputation for pioneering technology and reliability makes them an ideal partner for us. Their track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality products to our customers. Together, we're excited to combine our strengths and expertise to bring you the next generation of chargers that redefine convenience and performance."Chris Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer at V-Go, the EV brand of Verve Connect, said: "We are excited to join forces with Replenishh, a company known for delivering unparalleled service to their installers and trade customers. As electric vehicles become more popular, the installer network plays a crucial role in making clean energy accessible and affordable. Here at V-Go, we are ensuring we deliver high quality and reliable EV Chargers to meet the needs of both the commercial and the end consumers."ENDSAbout V-Go: https://vgoenergy.com/V-Go Energy is a brand of Verve Connect with the focus on energy solutions. Our company has its headquarters in London with operations covering the UK, EU and Asia Pacific regions. We are a long-standing partner supplying telecommunications equipment into leading international mobile and fixed line business and over the last four years we have expanded our reach into the Energy sector.Our business philosophy is focused on delivering our engineering expertise and business reliability to our customers, providing quality products and responsiveness. The same proven focus has now been invested in our energy products which include our range of EV Chargers for home, workplace and commercial sectors.About Replenishh: www.replenishh.comReplenishh leads the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, offering a comprehensive array of solutions including services, products, training options, information, and advice. Our primary objective is simple: to simplify the EV installation process for electrical contractors, homeowners, and procurement professionals.Our offerings include an extensive product range featuring charging stations, cabling, and accessories. Supported by dedicated technical and sales assistance, Replenishh is dedicated to empowering our partners at every stage of the electrification journey.