Nordex advances wind turbine technology with new power hardware in the loop test bench for grid compliance testing

The power HIL test bench is developed and engineered by R&D Test Systems. It will be equipped with advanced measurement and control systems that allow for real-time monitoring and emulation of power grid behavior.



The increasing complexity of grid integration drives Nordex's investment in the power HIL test bench. As renewable energy penetration increases, grid codes with different requirements are established worldwide, and the requirements are becoming stricter. Additionally, weakened grids and possible future off-grid scenarios for hydrogen production add to the complexity of grid integration."Traditionally, grid compliance tests are carried out in the field with a wind turbine prototype, which can be time-consuming and challenging. The new test bench with grid emulator gives Nordex full control of the testing scenarios and timeline, allowing for more controlled and repeatable testing." explains Gregor Krause, Project Director at R&D Test Systems.The power HIL test bench complies with the new Technical Specification IEC 61400-21-4 for test bench-based compliance testing.By investing in the power HIL test bench, Nordex is future-proofing its testing strategy and ensuring that its wind turbine systems meet the necessary requirements for grid integration and compliance with grid codes. The platform will also allow Nordex to test a wide range of electrical drive train variants of wind turbines or even other grid loads such as batteries or electrolyzes, ensuring that they can be integrated with the turbines and power grid as well.R&D Test Systems will deliver the power HIL test bench to Nordex in 2024, providing Nordex with full control of the testing scenarios and allowing for more efficient testing.