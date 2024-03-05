Bradley University Chooses Nexamp Community Solar to Drive Cost Savings and Increase Sustainability

March 5, 2024 - Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois has entered into a community solar agreement with Nexamp to drive approximately $115,000 in annual energy cost savings. Under the long-term agreement, Bradley University will be subscribing to four Nexamp community solar farms, located across central Illinois in the Ameren service territory. Together, the four solar farms represent almost 17.5 Megawatts of solar generating capacity, with Bradley University receiving a portion of the value and the rest being made available to area residents.



"Finding ways to reduce our impact on the environment, while also being good financial stewards, is a cornerstone of our approach when it comes to sustainability," says Stephen Standifird, President of Bradley University. "From designing and constructing new green buildings to increasing energy efficiency across our existing spaces and scaling our recycling efforts, we are committed to doing all we can to lighten our footprint. The opportunity to participate in community solar, which we know will help expand access for our neighbors as well, fits perfectly with our mission. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with Nexamp."The university will be an anchor tenant on two of the solar farms with its main campus buildings, while on the other two, student housing facilities will enjoy savings under the residential community solar program. The agreement between Nexamp and Bradley University was facilitated by 5, a leading energy and sustainability advisory firm that helps clients navigate the complexities of the energy market and achieve their sustainability and financial objectives."It's so rewarding to work with a prominent university such as Bradley that has a clear vision for how it can simultaneously serve the needs of its students as well as the community in which it operates," notes Joe Fiori, Vice President of Energy Sales, Nexamp. "Sustainability is clearly a priority, and this community solar agreement allows them to support the expansion of renewable energy on the grid, providing access to benefits for all residents of Illinois."Founded in 1897, Bradley University is a private university featuring a population of approximately 5,400 students who are pursuing degrees in more than 100 undergraduate programs and more than 30 graduate programs in five colleges. With an 84-acre campus, the university is consistently ranked among the top 15 percent of "Best Colleges" by the Princeton Review.Additional capacity remains on Nexamp projects across multiple markets and utility service territories. Businesses and organizations interested in learning more about commercial offtake should visit https://www.nexamp.com/power-purchase-agreements.About NexampNexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions that make clean energy more accessible for our customers and partners. Our comprehensive solar and energy storage capabilitiesâ€”including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operationsâ€”enable clean energy savings and benefits for more customers. Nexamp's industry-leading community solar platform makes solar an option for anyone, offering guaranteed savings on annual electricity costs. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we are building a decarbonized energy future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.About Bradley UniversityBradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students opportunities, choices and resources to build their futures. Innovation, action and collaboration drive Bradley students to generate ideas and create solutions that remake the world around them. Our comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate academic programs includes business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences and technology.