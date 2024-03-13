POWWR Updates Risk360 Reporting Suite and User Interface

[North Carolina, 13th March 2024] - POWWR, the respected energy software provider, today announces several major updates to its popular risk management platform, Risk360. Two new reports - ‘Generation and Consumption' and ‘Switch and Flow' - have been added within the Forecast Workbooks tab, alongside substantial improvements to the product's user interface. All updates will be rolled out to existing clients immediately.



More Headlines Articles

The Generation and Consumption report breaks down a customer's energy generation and consumption into hourly, daily, and monthly volumes. Net volumes and associated revenues are also displayed. It is specifically designed for when the customer is generating their own electricity, an increasingly common occurrence. There are now approximately 3.9 million solar panel installations in the US alone and globally the cumulative solar photovoltaic capacity now amounts to over 1,177 gigawatts."The Generation and Consumption report provides accurate meter-level forecasting and backcasting of loads. Retail energy providers (REPs) can use it to analyse the data by customer type, ISO, load zone, utility, and portfolio/contract type," explains Daniel Cross, senior director of load forecasting at POWWR. "This allows REPs to be far more selective in their energy acquisitions as they know, in granular detail, where they need to purchase or sell energy and when. This is especially important during extreme weather scenarios, which are becoming more and more prevalent."The Switch and Flow report provides REPs with valuable insight into customer churn and when new contracts will start in the future. Importantly, rather than just the net number of accounts at any given point, the report also shows the associated expected changes to the load. This is imperative to control risk."A large proportion of a REPs job is to secure the correct amount of energy to satisfy customer demand at any given time. To do so effectively and at the right price, they need to know the rate of customer attrition and retention, both now and in the future," says Cross.Risk360 is a highly intuitive software platform that sets a new standard in data transparency, providing accurate demand forecasting, scheduling, and position reporting. Risk360 eliminates the need for guesswork. It automatically updates multiple times a day with any changes in the market and includes a multitude of data points such as future contract lengths, hedges, forecasted demands, and forward price marks so that energy suppliers and brokerages can minimise risk.Following customer feedback, POWWR has redesigned the Risk360 user interface to give it a more modern look and feel. One of the key updates is to provide users with the ability to pin their favourite reports to the front page to make them more accessible."Through these updates, REPs now have more intelligence at their fingertips than ever before. The addition of the Generation and Consumption, and Switch and Flow reports take the total amount of reports to over 130. Ensuring users of Risk360 receive unparalleled insight for any given scenario," adds Cross.POWWR will be attending this year's Energy Marketing Conference (EMC21) in Houston, Texas. You can visit POWWR on stand 36 or hear more about its Risk360 offering during the ‘Navigating Risk in Retail energy' panel on March 19th.About POWWRPOWWR is a cloud-based software provider for the energy and utilities sector. Its advanced platforms and simple solutions help over 65 energy suppliers and more than 1,400 brokers across the United States and the United Kingdom win more deals, manage risk, and grow their businesses. For more information on POWWR, please visit https://www.powwr.com/ or contact Jo Forsdike at jo.forsdike@powwr.com.DISCLAIMER: This message contains confidential information and is intended only for the recipient(s) specified. You are not authorized to share any part of this message with anyone outside of your organization, without written consent from a POWWR® representative. Please reply to the sender if you have received this e-mail by mistake and then delete it. POWWR® recommends using your own checks for viruses as we do not accept any liability for virus infected emails. Please consider the environment before printing this email.