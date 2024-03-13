Trina Solar Announces Ownership of TOPCon Technology Patents

Trina Solar, a global leader in smart solar products and solutions, announced its ownership of over 2000 patents, including a significant number of core TOPCon technology patents, in addition to PERC and Heterojunction (HJT) technology patents. The patents protect Trina's intellectual property (IP) rights to critical N-type TOPCon technology used in solar module production and strengthen Trina's position as the market leader in providing TOPCon products for customers.



More Headlines Articles

Trina's patents, in both process and structure, for significant core TOPCon technology are unique, and high-efficiency TOPCon modules cannot be produced without the technologies included in Trina's patents. Trina's achievements in TOPCon technology have laid the groundwork for industry development, driving power over 700W and efficiency over 25%, thus providing the best solutions for solar developers, EPCs and installers."Trina Solar takes pride in our industry-leading intellectual property and robust portfolio of patents. We applaud any company that follows the correct process for accessing our patents," said Steven Zhu, president of Trina Solar U.S. "At Trina, we embrace the power to safeguard our innovations and actively pursue those who compromise our intellectual property. We prioritize upholding the integrity of our TOPCon technology and encourage customers to consider IP ownership before they make solar module procurement decisions."Patents are legal rights. An entity that wishes to replicate, use or sell without permission may face patent infringement, personal liability and/or monetary damages. Patent infringement can lead to lawsuits.It is vital that solar manufacturers and customers understand the impact of IP patent infringement. Selling products without the appropriate IP can cause project delays, delivery interruptions, financial penalties, and legal consequences. Buyers and sellers can avoid IP and patent infringement issues by understanding IP and patent ownership and adhering to module procurement processes with companies that own the technology rights.More information on Trina Solar's cell and module patents can be found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the World Intellectual Property (WIPO) websites.About Trina SolarTrina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end of 2023, Trina Solar has shipped more than 190GW of modules. The company is currently developing a 5GW manufacturing base in Wilmer, Texas. Trina Solar has obtained extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market's strong confidence in Trina's product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey 7 years in a row, has won "Overall Highest Achiever" by RETC for 4 consecutive years, was awarded the highest ranking, AAA, 5 times in a row in the PVTech Bankability Ratings report, and has been awarded "Top Performer" by PVEL for 9 consecutive years.Trina Solar's global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 170 countries and regions. With its mission of "Solar energy for all," Trina Solar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.