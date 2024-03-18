CLEANPOWER 2024 Set to Kick-Off in Minneapolis May 6

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 18, 2024 - CLEANPOWER 2024, the most anticipated clean energy conference and trade show of the year, is less than 50 days away from taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center. CLEANPOWER 2024, happening May 6-9, will bring together the most knowledgeable minds in the clean energy industry and create a collaborative platform for discussing top issues with industry leaders, government officials and regulators, and thought leaders at companies across the growing clean energy sector.



Discussion will focus on the multi-tech industry: onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, storage, green hydrogen and transmission and include sub-sectors within each of those areas; manufacturers, construction firms, owner operators, utilities, financial firms, corporate buyers, and more.CLEANPOWER 2024 will feature the latest from policymakers on federal and state legislative priorities and opportunities to discover the most innovative products, services and technologies coming to the industry.Media registration for a press pass can be found here: Request a press passMore information is available at the conference website, with a more detailed agenda released closer to the event: https://cleanpower.org/expo/Session topics include:• U.S. and Global Market Outlook• Hot Topic: Green Hydrogen• Domestic Clean Energy Manufacturing - The Lived Experience with the Inflation Reduction Act and What's Next• Building the Future: Federal Permitting• A Conversation with State Commissioners• Trade, Tariffs and the Election - What's in Store for Clean Energy?• The New Toolkit: The Grid Impacts of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act• American Energy: A Dialogue with Energy Leaders• Offshore Wind: Building Vessels in the Heartland of America• Shining a Light on the Solar Supply Chain• International Market Outlook• Not Just Lines on a Map: Moving Transmission Forward• State Policy & Energy Storage• The Heartbeat of the Industry: Clean Energy Workforce• Community Engagement• Creating a Diverse Supply Chain• Accessing Federal Funds to Expand the U.S. Supply Chain for Clean Energy###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.