Solar & Storage Live & The Future Energy Show Africa 2024: Sungrow Unveils Innovative Energy Solutions to Empower South Africa's Green Transition

Sungrow, the global leading manufacturer of PV inverter and ESS, showcased its latest advancements in utility projects, commercial and industrial solutions for both grid-tied systems and energy storage systems (ESS), along with its innovative home energy solutions. Its focus lies in delivering cutting-edge technologies that enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of solar energy systems across various scales.



More Headlines Articles

Sungrow's participation in the solar and storage exhibition in South Africa received a positive response. Market enthusiasm for renewable energy solutions has grown, reflecting awareness of the benefits of clean energy transition. Attendees showed interest in learning about renewable energy advancements, highlighting a shift towards environmentally conscious practices. This underscores the importance of accelerating efforts towards a greener and sustainable future in South Africa.Spotlight: Sungrow's custom-made home energy solutionSungrow launched a 3-phase hybrid inverter in Johannesburg, South Africa on March 15th, 2024. This inverter is optimized for local roofs and ensures maximum energy production and working hours. Safety measures are robust, ensuring compliance and reliability. The iSolarCloud app enhances energy management with real-time data and optimized solar energy usage. Sungrow provides exceptional after-sales support, including a 10-year battery warranty, a five-year inverter warranty extendable for another five years, backed by over 25 years of expertise, quick replacement services, and extensive maintenance coverage nationwide.PowerStack: New C&I ESS debutsSungrow presented its latest C&I ESS, PowerStack, which utilizes liquid cooling to reduce expenses and battery temperature variance, thus extending battery lifespan and improving charging/discharging efficiency. This technology outperforms conventional air-cooling in terms of thermal management energy consumption. PowerStack minimizes O&M costs with automatic SoC calibration and automated coolant refilling. It meets Sungrow's strict safety standards, providing comprehensive safety design at the cell, electrical, and system levels, with AI-assisted cell monitoring and patented pipe connectors, IP65 module design, one-way breather valve, and drip collector to ensure system safety.Innovative utility-scale solar-plus-storage solutionsSungrow has introduced 1+X modular inverter, SG350HX-20 string inverter, and the new generation of PowerTitan liquid-cooled ESS to foster innovative solar power applications on a utility-scale. These advancements help plant owners achieve better yields and intelligent operation and maintenance practices.Notably, the PowerTitan ESS series has secured over 19GWh of global contracts and shipped over 10GWh worldwide. The new PowerTitan 2.0 version is an all-in-one solution with AC storage design, embedded PCS, standard 20-foot 5MWh full liquid cooling, and 10MWh battery ESS. Sungrow aims to overcome scalability and efficiency challenges with the launch of this second-generation PowerTitan."As a company committed to 'Clean power for all', Sungrow is dedicated to addressing power consumption challenges in South Africa. With extensive experience in the renewable energy market, including constructing the country's first wind-solar-storage Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and Africa's largest independent renewable energy generation project, Sungrow proudly holds the top market share in both utility-scale and C&I solar markets in Southern Africa. We aspire to a future where everyone enjoys unfettered access to electricity." Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG said.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS supplier with over 515 GW power electronics equipment installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESSs for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.