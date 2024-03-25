Soltec strengthens its position in the US market with the appointment of Alma Miller as CEO of North America

Soltec has added Alma Miller to its executive team as CEO of its Soltec Trackers division in the United States. This executive has more than 20 years of experience in financial services companies and technology industries. With this addition, Soltec strengthens its presence in the U.S. market and further expands its ranks to further consolidate its position as a strategic player in the U.S. solar industry.



The career of Alma Miller stands out not only for her extensive experience, but also for the leadership and strategic roles she has held throughout it. Alma has been the global CMO of BBVA bank and the country manager for the United States at SNGULAR, a Spain-based publicly traded company that provides custom software engineering solutions to some of the world's largest banks. Alma has also worked as Brand and Marketing Communications Director at Vodafone and Marketing Director at Telefonica Páginas Amarillas.Born in Puerto Rico, Alma completed her university education at Syracuse University, New York. She has spent most of her professional career in Madrid, Spain, although she has been based in Miami for the past 14 years, where she will take on the role of CEO of Soltec Trackers North America. Throughout her career she has demonstrated a perfect knowledge of both the Spanish and North American markets, making her a solid pillar for the company, whose main operations are carried out in the US."I approach this opportunity at Soltec with great enthusiasm. It is a pleasure for me that a company of Soltec's stature trusts me to lead the company in the United States. I am confident that Soltec has great potential and that we are capable of taking a leading position in the photovoltaic industry both in the United States and globally, thus contributing to the decarbonization of the planet," explained Alma Miller.In the words of Raul Morales, CEO of Soltec, "the addition of Alma to our team is an honor. Alma is a great professional who has proven her worth through her wonderful management throughout her career. I want to welcome her since I am sure that, with her at the helm, we will be able to consolidate the company even more in the US market.