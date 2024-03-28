Natural Power supports DIF Capital Partners' sale of UK onshore wind farm

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has acted as vendor's technical advisor on behalf of DIF Capital Partners to support the sale of the 13-turbine, 26MW, Wadlow Wind Farm in Cambridgeshire, England.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to take place in Q2 2024.



More Headlines Articles

The due diligence assignment included a review of the key project agreements, design, operational review and life extension analysis. Natural Power also conducted a post-construction yield assessment as well as a site visit and wind turbine inspection.Gregory Dudziak, Head of Advisory (Europe) at Natural Power, said: "The UK needs more onshore wind if we are to meet and exceed COP28 expectations. It's an area where we have extensive expertise as a team, and we're delighted to be supporting our client DIF Capital Partners in moving this latest project to the next stage in its lifecycle."Natural Power previously acted as technical advisor at Wadlow in 2016, and also completed operational reporting on the project from 2013 to 2018.