SolarEdge Launches SolarEdge ONE Optimization Solution for Homeowners with a Dynamic Rate Plan in the Netherlands

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the introduction of its dynamic rate optimization capability for homeowners with a dynamic rate plan in the Netherlands.



The dynamic rate optimization capability, powered by the SolarEdge ONE AI-based energy optimization system, is designed to maximize savings for homeowners with a dynamic rate plan. This capability works seamlessly with applicable SolarEdge Home inverters and batteries and is achieved by:linking to day-ahead electricity markets.developing a personalized 24-hour optimized energy plan for the home.automatically adapting to individual energy needs using predictive AI algorithms.making hundreds of real-time decisions throughout the day based on weather forecasts, changing utility rates, home consumption patterns, solar production and homeowner preferences.Based on these predictions and real-time decisions, SolarEdge ONE can divert excess PV to prioritized home devices, take advantage of off-peak pricing to charge a battery, or maximize feed-in revenue by discharging during peak pricing hours.Zvi Lando, CEO, SolarEdge Technologies, said: "Smart energy management is vital to unlocking the potential of the clean energy transition. This advanced dynamic rate optimization is the latest feature to join the suite of software capabilities that are available on the SolarEdge One energy management system, following the recent launch of the Negative Rate Optimization feature. We are dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive energy management solution to our customers and look forward to introducing additional sophisticated products to more markets in the coming months."About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximise power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.