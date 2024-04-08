Intersolar & ees Middle East 2024 Set to Ignite Region's Solar Energy Sector

Pforzheim, Freiburg, Dubai - April 8, 2024. Intersolar & ees Middle East, the premier event for the solar and energy storage industry in the region, is poised to convene once again, gathering industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world. The event, scheduled from April16-18, 2024, will take place at the World Tarde Center in Dubai, UAE.



Intersolar & ees Middle East serves as a vital platform for fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in the solar and energy storage sectors, addressing key challenges and exploring opportunities for sustainable growth and development in the region.Comprehensive agenda guaranteed by distinguished conference committeeLed by a distinguished conference committee comprising experts and thought leaders in the field, the Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference 2024 promises to deliver unparalleled insights, expertise, and networking opportunities. The committee is dedicated to curating a dynamic and informative conference program that addresses the most pressing issues facing the solar and energy storage industry today.Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference 2024 will feature a comprehensive agenda covering a wide range of topics critical to the advancement of solar energy, energy storage and green hydrogen in the region. From policy and regulation to technology innovation and market trends, the conference will provide attendees with valuable insights and strategies for navigating the evolving landscape of renewable energy, energy storage and green hydrogen.Attendees can expect an engaging and diverse program featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions and networking. The conference area is located in Hall 7 (H7.F30). Registration is free of charge.Among the top speakers are: Vegard Wiik Vollset (Rystad Energy), Hans Jürgen Sauter (Ideematec), Maryam Nsaif (Free Enrgy), MArta Mieres Bacena (Honeywell), Neeraj Mense (Frost & Sullivan), Chelsea Wintie (Ascedia Group), Punit Sharma (Siemens) and Philippe Mace (Bequerel Institute)."We are more than happy to offer our attendees a top-notch programme that contains all pressing aspects of the solar, energy storage and green hydrogen industry," says Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International, one of the organizers of Intersolar & ees Middle East.Strong support of partners and sponsorsThe success of Intersolar & ees Middle East is made possible through the generous support and collaboration of its sponsors DEKRA, UPER Energy and Clenergy as well as its partners, theGerman Solar Association (BSW), desert technologies, DII Desert Energy, International Battery & Storage Alliance (IBESA), Joint Forces for Solar, Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA), Solar Power Europe and The German Engineering Federation (VDMA). Their commitment to advancing the solar energy sector underscores the importance of collective action in driving positive change and innovation.About Intersolar & ees Middle EastIn its eighth year, Intersolar, ees (electrical energy storage) and Middle East Energy are joining forces to offer the industry the ideal energy platform in the MENA region. The 49th Middle East Energy Exhibition will host the Intersolar/ees Middle East exhibition and conference from April 16-18, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. Intersolar and ees Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. Middle East Energy 2023 had over 52,014 trade and buyer visits from 170 countries and 900 exhibitors.Intersolar Middle East is part of the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, installers, service providers project developers, planners, and start-ups of the solar industry. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, Long Beach, Gandhinagar, São Paulo, Dubai and Mexico City.ees Middle East is part of the international exhibition series for batteries and energy storage systems and brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.For more information about the event, please visit: www.intersolar.aeAbout Middle East EnergyMiddle East Energy (MEE) enjoys a 49-year legacy as a leading global energy industry event.By catering to the entire product spectrum of the power industry, from critical and backup power to energy storage and management, year after year, the event attracts a more diverse audience of professionals seeking to source products from multiple sectors, drive cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and move projects forward.MEE has been an essential part of the Middle East's economic expansion, connecting business and introducing new products to the region to build infrastructure, real estate, and commerce.MEE is now helping governments, organisations and SME's diversify the generation and supply of energy and build a sustainable future. You can read more at www.middleeast-energy.com