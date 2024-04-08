Rick Gentry Appointed Vice President of Product Development at Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT

LIVERMORE, CA - Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT is proud to announce the appointment of Rick Gentry as the Vice President of Product Development. With over 30 years of dedicated service to the company, including his previous role as VP of Sales, Rick brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. In this capacity, Rick will lead the strategic development of innovative products tailored to the needs of woodworkers and solar installers.



Motivated by his extensive industry background and a passion for leading solutions-based development, Rick's appointment aligns seamlessly with Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT's vision of providing well-engineered, affordable, and readily available fasteners and mounts to solve industry challenges.Rick's unique skills and deep understanding of the market position him to make a significant impact by introducing ingenuity into product categories where Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT aims to expand its presence. His objective is to guide the product design team in streamlining installation processes, enhancing durability, and improving overall user experience.This promotion reflects Rick's outstanding contributions and expertise within the company, highlighting Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT's commitment to fostering career growth and recognizing talent from within its ranks."I am excited about the opportunities ahead in leading product development at Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT," said Rick Gentry. "I look forward to collaborating with our teams to drive innovation, deliver exceptional products, and exceed customer expectations."Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT congratulates Rick Gentry on his new role and looks forward to the continued success and growth under his leadership.