EchoSense study receives final approval from DOE

Natural Power was awarded funding by the DOE in 2019 to assess the readiness of its innovative bat curtailment technology, EchoSense, as an informed smart curtailment system.



The study was composed of three major tasks. Task one was focused on cybersecurity compliance of the EchoSense system in accordance with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection ("NERC CIP") standards, task two assessed the mechanical loads exerted on turbines when operating under a smart curtailment regime, and task three assessed the efficacy of the EchoSense system at an operational wind farm.EchoSense monitors for bat activity at wind projects and only curtails when bats are present, providing an alternative to blanket curtailment that has returned 40-60% of lost energy while maintaining equivalent conservation benefits. The technology is currently operating on multiple wind projects with US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) approval under Technical Assistance Letters and approved Habitat Conversation Plans.Kevin Denman, Head of Environmental Technology at Natural Power, said: "Natural Power is pleased to have achieved the significant milestones of USFWS acceptance of EchoSense as an alternative to blanket curtailment and the completion and publication of this study with the DOE. We are proud to see continued acceptance of our technology by these critical agencies and the industry at large."The EchoSense system is highly customizable. It integrates with project SCADA and combines meteorological data and bat acoustic data in real time to provide detailed information about bat activity at projects, allowing informed and refined curtailment.To read the complete Natural Power report published by the DOE, click here: https://www.osti.gov/biblio/2212448From its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, the Natural Power team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout the region and beyond. To date, Natural Power's U.S. team has delivered technical advisory services on more than 200GW of renewable energy projects. Find out more herehttps://www.naturalpower.com/us.