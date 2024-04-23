Soltec supplies 130 MW of its SF7 Tracker to OHLA in a Project in Badajoz

Murcia (Spain), 23 April 2024. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, will supply 130 MW of its SF7 tracker for a project to OHLA. The photovoltaic plant will be located in the province of Badajoz.



The solar plant will be equipped with the SF7 solar tracker, one of the company's flagship trackers. This tracker features a two-module vertical configuration (2P) and stands out for its excellent terrain adaptability and efficiency in both installation and operation and maintenance. The project will feature a total of 2,658 Soltec solar trackers.The installation of this solar plant will contribute to avoiding the emission of approximately 247,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year. Additionally, the energy generated in the solar plant corresponds to the amount needed to power over 35,000 homes annually."We are delighted to collaborate with such important companies as OHLA in supplying 130 MW of our SF7 solar tracker for their project in Badajoz. This project reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and the transition to a more sustainable and cleaner energy," said Soltec CEO, Raúl Morales.The groundbreaking ceremony for the project has just taken place, so it is expected that construction will commence in the coming weeks.About SoltecSoltec is a company specialized in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Based in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activity through three main business areas: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong environmental, social, and governance commitment; ii) The industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to its customers, to ensure a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets the company holds in its portfolio, with the aim of maximizing their benefits in the medium and long term.