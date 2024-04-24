All Energy Solar Earns GAF Certification for Roofing

After more than fifteen years of installing rooftop solar, Saint Paul-based All Energy Solar also offers roofing services in addition to smart energy solutions. The company sought GAF certification to ensure that roofing materials met All Energy Solar's high standards.



"Including roofing in our services was a natural fit for us," said Peter Dosher, Director of Roofing at All Energy Solar. As a company that spends much of its time on roofs, offering roofing simply made sense. This service allows customers to streamline the process of a new roof either before going solar or after they previously had solar installed.All Energy Solar sought to work with the best in roofing to maintain customer trust. With a background in roof installation, Peter knows the importance of using the best quality materials to ensure roofs hold up against all types of weather.GAF is the world's largest roofing manufacturer. More homes and businesses in the United States are protected by a GAF roof than by any other product, making it a strong choice for certification. "Being a GAF Certified Contractor was important to All Energy Solar. We stand behind the work we do and want our customers to feel confident in our work as well. With GAF, we know we can provide high-quality roofing."Making the process simpler for installation is important, but roofs are a long-term investment, and customers should be confident in their decision in a roofer. "With a GAF certification, we can offer the System's Plus warranty, one of the best warranties in the industry," said Peter. This warranty provides 50 years of non-prorated coverage against manufacturer defects. This covers 100% of the removal and replacement of the defective roof shingles and all the qualifying GAF materials on the roof.Customers who go solar with All Energy Solar have the added bonus of a ten-year leak-free warranty on the whole roof, in addition to the GAF System's Plus warranty. All Energy Solar is currently only offering roofing services for residential properties within 80 miles of the company headquarters with hopes to expand further. Peter is thrilled, saying "We're just getting started, and are looking forward to increasing our roofing services."About All Energy SolarAll Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com.About GAFGAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com