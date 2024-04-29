The K2 Edge is Now Available to Enhance Your PV Installations

K2 Systems, a leading name in the solar industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest



innovation: the K2 Edge. Designed to revolutionize the aesthetics and functionality of solararrays, the K2 Edge sets a new standard for simplicity, efficiency, and elegance in solarmounting solutions.The K2 Edge is a culmination of years of research, development, and collaboration withindustry experts. With its sleek design and easy installation process, it offers a seamlessintegration into both new and retrofit solar systems. Its four-part construction includes theK2 Edge Kit, Dark Plastic, Connector, and Corner, each engineered to provide a highaesthetic finish while ensuring durability and reliability."We are excited to introduce the K2 Edge to the market," said Nich Pak, Residential ProductManager at K2 Systems. "This product represents our commitment to innovation andexcellence in the solar industry. We believe it will provide immense value to our customersby simplifying installation processes and enhancing the overall look of their solar arrays."Key features of the K2 Edge include:• Sleek Design: Crafted with a black matte finish, the K2 Edge offers a modern andsophisticated look for solar installations.• Simple Installation: The bracket that attaches to the module frame is installed usinga 13mm socket like the rest of K2's components, then the remaining K2 Edge piecesuse a tool-less installation process. The Corners are universal, and the K2 Edge canbe easily customized, cut, and installed in various configurations.• Durable Construction: Made from scratch-resistant materials, the K2 Edge is built towithstand the rigors of outdoor environments and ensure long-term performance.For more information about the K2 Edge and to place an order, visit https://k2-systems.com/en-us/product-solutions/k2-edge/.