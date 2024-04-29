The K2 Edge is Now Available to Enhance Your PV Installations
Its four-part construction includes the K2 Edge Kit, Dark Plastic, Connector, and Corner, each engineered to provide a high aesthetic finish while ensuring durability and reliability.
K2 Systems, a leading name in the solar industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest
arrays, the K2 Edge sets a new standard for simplicity, efficiency, and elegance in solar
mounting solutions.
The K2 Edge is a culmination of years of research, development, and collaboration with
industry experts. With its sleek design and easy installation process, it offers a seamless
"We are excited to introduce the K2 Edge to the market," said Nich Pak, Residential Product
Manager at K2 Systems. "This product represents our commitment to innovation and
excellence in the solar industry. We believe it will provide immense value to our customers
by simplifying installation processes and enhancing the overall look of their solar arrays."
Key features of the K2 Edge include:
• Sleek Design: Crafted with a black matte finish, the K2 Edge offers a modern and
sophisticated look for solar installations.
• Simple Installation: The bracket that attaches to the module frame is installed using
a 13mm socket like the rest of K2's components, then the remaining K2 Edge pieces
use a tool-less installation process. The Corners are universal, and the K2 Edge can
be easily customized, cut, and installed in various configurations.
• Durable Construction: Made from scratch-resistant materials, the K2 Edge is built to
withstand the rigors of outdoor environments and ensure long-term performance.
For more information about the K2 Edge and to place an order, visit https://k2-
systems.com/en-us/product-solutions/k2-edge/.
