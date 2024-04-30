Revolutionary ClearVue Solar Façade Enters U.S. Market with New North American President and CEO, Charles Mowrey

Smart building products company, ClearVue Technologies Limited (ClearVue), has appointed Charles (Chuck) Mowrey as President and CEO for ClearVue North America and opens San Jose Office as regional headquarters. As North American federal, state, provincial, territorial, and local governments continue to institute regulations, requirements, and incentives aimed at decreasing the carbon footprint of the built environment, ClearVue is bringing its innovative clear solar vision glass, spandrel, cladding, skylight, and balustrade to the continent in partnership with leading, established glass fabricators.



The company will make its debut in the U.S. market during the upcoming AIA Conference on Architecture and Design June 5-8, 2024, in booth #3655 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Mowrey will be on hand throughout the event to share ClearVue's groundbreaking technology. AIA Conference attendees interested in scheduling time with ClearVue executives can visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/aia24-2/ to book an appointment."It is time for commercial building owners and builders to commit to increasingly efficient buildings in support of net zero and carbon neutral initiatives. ClearVue technology reduces solar heat gain while generating clean energy." - Chuck Mowrey, President and CEO, ClearVue North AmericaMowrey, having served as a ClearVue Non-Executive Board member for the past year, will transition to his new role while continuing as a member of the board as an Executive Director."Chuck always refers to the day we crossed paths as one of the most significant days of his life, when he saw what ClearVue means for the future of the glazing industry, and he's shown unwavering enthusiasm ever since. We are thrilled to welcome an individual of Chuck's exceptional caliber to spearhead ClearVue's operations in North America. Chuck's invaluable contributions and infectious energy will be instrumental, and we anticipate great achievements from him as we open our new North American headquarters office," says Victor Rosenberg, Non-Executive Chairman, ClearVue."Chuck's in-depth knowledge of the glass and building markets in North America is one of the most valuable assets he brings to ClearVue as we enter the glazing industry. Chuck will leverage his considerable experience and professional network to make ClearVuePV Vision Glass game changing technology available to architects, real estate developers, glass fabricators, and façade and curtain wall companies in the U.S. and Canada. With Chuck at the helm, ClearVue will make significant contributions to meeting and exceeding net zero and carbon neutral initiatives across the continent," says Martin Deil, Global CEO, ClearVue."It is time for commercial building owners and builders to commit to increasingly efficient buildings in support of net zero and carbon neutral initiatives. ClearVue technology reduces solar heat gain while generating clean energy. It is the future of renewable solutions for the building and construction sector. After 40 years in the business, I am determined to drive sustainability across the commercial façade industry. The time for action is now. We have the advanced technology, a favorable regulatory environment, and a growing customer base that understands the need for ClearVue's world leading renewable solutions," says Chuck Mowrey, President and CEO, ClearVue North America.Mowrey brings over 40 years' experience in the commercial glass and glazing industries including most recently serving as CEO of U.S.-based 8G Solutions. Mowrey also served as CEO and President of Harmon, Inc. where his efforts resulted in revenue growth of over 244%. Additionally, Mowrey led innovation and strategic growth as Managing Director of Emerging Technologies at Guardian Glass.The new ClearVue North American headquarters office will be located at 1625 The Alameda in San Jose, California.Recently, TÜV SÜD fire classification tests were performed on ClearVuePV Vision Glass which determined that ClearVue's Vision Glass has very limited combustibility and does not significantly contribute to the formation or spread of fire (A2 rating). Further, the double-glazing unit performed at the highest levels because it exhibited only minimal smoke propagation (s1 rating) and no flaming droplets or debris falling from the unit while burning (d0 rating). For additional details on the classification visit - ClearVue Solar Vision Glass Certified Fire Safe and Approved for High Rise Building Deployment.To learn more about ClearVuePV Clear Solar Glazing and Solar Façade solutions visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/. To learn more and view ClearVue technology in person, plan to visit booth #3655 during the AIA Conference on Architecture and Design June 6-7, 2024 or contact ClearVue at hello@clearvuepv.com.