Southco's Auto Interior Positioning Hinge & Latch Animation

This solution introduces Southco’s recently launched ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge which offers a new solution for mounting small lids and display screens that need to be lifted and held securely in place, at any angle, and combines it with Southco’s proven P4 Midi Coupler latching mechanism, ideally designed for smaller storage compartments.

See Southco's latest Positioning Hinge and Latch solution for interior stowage applications in action! This solution introduces Southco's recently launched ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge which offers a new solution for mounting small lids and display screens that need to be lifted and held securely in place, at any angle, and combines it with Southco's proven P4 Midi Coupler latching mechanism, ideally designed for smaller storage compartments.

04/30/24, 12:55 PM | EVs and Fuel Cells | Southco, Inc.
