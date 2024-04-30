Southco's Auto Interior Positioning Hinge & Latch Animation
This solution introduces Southco’s recently launched ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge which offers a new solution for mounting small lids and display screens that need to be lifted and held securely in place, at any angle, and combines it with Southco’s proven P4 Midi Coupler latching mechanism, ideally designed for smaller storage compartments.
See Southco's latest Positioning Hinge and Latch solution for interior stowage applications in action! This solution introduces Southco's recently launched ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge which offers a new solution for mounting small lids and display screens that need to be lifted and held securely in place, at any angle, and combines it with Southco's proven P4 Midi Coupler latching mechanism, ideally designed for smaller storage compartments. Want to know more or request some free samples? Watch our product animation and contact us at automotive@southco.com
Featured Product
EVERVOLT home battery storage: Dependable power, with or without solar
Whether paired with solar or used independently, the renewable energy stored in an EVERVOLT home battery system serves as a reliable backup against unpredictable utility grid fluctuations and weather-related events. Keep essential appliances running longer and maintain your lifestyle during unforeseen circumstances. Our EVERVOLT battery storage systems are backed by a comprehensive 12-year warranty from Panasonic, including coverage for labor.