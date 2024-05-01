Tigo Energy Introduces Solar-Plus-Storage EI Residential Solar Solution for Puerto Rico

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the first installation and commissioning of a Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, with whole-home backup, as part of the solution's introduction to the Puerto Rican market. Now housed in Arecibo, the system was designed and installed by Tigo installer partner CEnergyS Solar Solutions, a renewable energy systems company serving Puerto Rico for more than a dozen years. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution consists of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products, the Tigo EL Inverter, a modular DC-coupled EI Battery, and everything else required for fast, flexible, and dependable installation.



The EI Residential Solar Solution, designed to generate and store solar energy throughout the day, now meets the demand for more reliable renewable energy options on the island and comes on the heels of a recently announced roadmap to achieve a 100% renewable energy future by 2050. The 5.6kW installation in Arecibo is equipped with the OGP and LUMA-certified 7.6kW Tigo EI Inverter, a 10kWh EI Battery, 200A Tigo Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), and 20 Tigo TS4-A-O Flex MLPE devices."The battery installation was so easy that a large part can be done by one person alone," said Eng. Abdeel Molina, owner of CEnergyS Solar Solutions. "The integration of the ATS, inverter, and the battery was very simple, too. Thanks to being able to follow the steps through the Tigo app, the commissioning was very fast, and the system has been rock solid since we installed it."With the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform, CEnergyS Solar Solutions has full access, control, and module-level visibility into the installation. The flexibility of the EI Solar Solution allows each solar module to be optimized individually to offset the impact of partial shading and module mismatch, protecting system performance over time. The EI Solar Solution focuses on ease of installation, more efficient system maintenance and management, and increased flexibility for installers through modular components. A two-person team easily handled the CEnergyS Solar Solutions installation in Arecibo."Because Puerto Rico is so frequently exposed to the extremes of tropical weather and hurricanes, our EI Residential must deliver resilience for inclement weather, and the combination of quality products and quality installation makes both possible," said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. "Further, the CEnergyS customers who rely on their solar-plus-storage installations for electricity can be confident that any system issues can be quickly identified, diagnosed, and remedied with the help of our remote monitoring platform. At Tigo, we are laser-focused on combining powerful software with outstanding quality, from our shipping dock to system commissioning and beyond, to help homeowners keep the lights on when the grid goes down."The hybrid architecture of the EI Inverter delivers a wider operating voltage range, enabling energy production earlier in the morning and later into the evening. The EI Batteries are charged directly by DC (direct current) electricity and take advantage of the inverter's 2:1 DC oversizing ratio to charge the batteries with additional power that would otherwise be lost. For grid-tied systems, the Tigo ATS senses grid loss and automatically switches between grid-tied solar, islanding with solar-plus-storage, or battery-only, as needed. With Tigo Flex MLPE devices, installations benefit from module-level monitoring and advanced rapid shutdown safety measures to protect solar professionals, building maintenance personnel, and first responders. Tigo is committed to serving its installers by providing in-depth training and support resources for system design, installation, and monitoring.Please visit the Tigo solutions for Puerto Rico page for more detailed information on products and services available in Puerto Rico. Tigo products can be ordered immediately through Tigo Authorized Distributors in Puerto Rico, including Caribbean Energy and Glenn International.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.