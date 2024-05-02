Carbon Clean achieves fabrication milestone on FlagshipONE with the project’s first carbon capture unit module

30 April 2024 - Carbon Clean, a leader in revolutionising carbon capture solutions, has achieved a fabrication milestone on Ørsted's FlagshipONE project, Europe's largest commercial-scale eMethanol facility under construction. The first equipment has been mounted on the structural steel of the first module, marking the start of the module assembly process. Once operational, Carbon Clean's technology will be capable of capturing 70,000 tonnes of biogenic CO2 per year for Ørsted's facility in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.



Carbon Clean's CaptureX semi-modular technology for this project is being fabricated at Schwartz Hautmont's site at the Port of Tarragona in Vila-seca, Spain. This demonstrates the economic benefits that carbon capture brings to the local supply chain, both in Vila-seca and beyond.FlagshipONE will be Ørsted's largest commercial-scale Power-to-X facility and Europe's largest eMethanol plant, and is expected to be operational in 2025. It will supply up to 55,000 tonnes of eMethanol per year to the shipping industry, which today accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions.Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: "This fabrication milestone underscores how Carbon Clean is on track with delivery for this pioneering eFuel project. The complexity and scale of the challenge is huge, and the Carbon Clean team continues to deliver in a timely manner against targets, with an unwavering commitment to technical excellence. Carbon capture technology is essential in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, but it also brings economic benefits through the development of local supply chains."FlagshipONE was developed by Liquid Wind, which has plans for several additional plants in the Nordics. In February 2024, Liquid Wind together with international decarbonisation leaders Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy and Topsoe opened an eFuel Design & Performance Centre (DPC) in Hørsholm, Denmark. By leveraging partners' innovative technologies and modular solutions, the DPC will deliver ready-to-build eMethanol plants that are quicker to fabricate, transport, construct and commission.Carbon emissions from shipping have proven hard-to-abate, but eMethanol is widely believed to be the best scalable green shipping fuel for the next decade. When used as marine fuel, eMethanol reduces carbon emissions by 94% compared to current fossil fuels.ENDSFor media enquiries please contact:Email: press@carbonclean.com / carbonclean@kekstcnc.comTel: +44 7814 930 261About Carbon CleanCarbon Clean is a leader in revolutionising carbon capture solutions for hard-to-abate industries including cement, steel, refineries, and energy from waste. The company's patented technology significantly reduces the costs of carbon capture when compared to conventional solutions.Carbon Clean has over a decade of experience in designing, building, and operating industrial carbon capture systems and it has 49 technology references around the world. The company is an innovation leader in the CCUS market, with over 100 active patent assets across 18 patent families covering 30 countries, and has developed a modular technology, CycloneCC, that is vital for scaling industrial carbon capture deployment to achieve global net zero targets.Headquartered in the UK and with offices in the US, Canada and India, the company has received funding and grant support from the British and US governments and has established partnerships with industry leaders including Chevron and Cemex. It is also an investor in the Swedish eFuel development company, Liquid Wind.For further information: www.carbonclean.com