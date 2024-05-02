QuickBOLT Announces NOA Approval of Butyl Bottom Deck Mount from Miami-Dade

QuickBOLT, a leading provider of innovative solar installation solutions, is pleased to announce that our Butyl Bottom Deck Mount has received Notice of Acceptance (NOA) approval from Miami-Dade County. This approval (Miami-Dade County, Florida. NOA 23-1122.07. Expires 04/25/2029) signifies that Butyl Bottom Deck Mount has met and surpassed the rigorous testing requirements mandated by Miami-Dade County for building products and materials, particularly in high-velocity hurricane zones.



The Butyl Bottom Deck Mount by QuickBOLT is designed to be a solid and simple to install deck-mount for solar installations. Its key features include a T-Foot Mount backed with Peel-and-Place Butyl, ensuring exceptional adhesion and weatherproofing. Each mount comes complete with 4 screws (5/16 x 2 1/2" Hex Lags 302/304 SS) and is assembled with Stainless Steel Sealing Washers for added durability and security. The mount boasts a sleek Mill Silver Finish, providing both functionality and aesthetic appeal."Our team is thrilled to have our Butyl Bottom Deck Mount approved by Miami-Dade NOA," said Rick Gentry, VP of Product Development at QuickBOLT. "This approval is a testament to our commitment to delivering rock-solid products that exceed industry standards, especially in challenging climates like those in Miami-Dade County."QuickBOLT was eager to take part in the 3rd party testing and approval process because of the rigorous testing which showcases the resilience and reliability of QuickBOLT mounts. The Butyl Bottom Deck Mount is available in both black (16320) and silver (16319) variants, both backed by Butyl, a synthetic rubber known for its impermeability and airtight sealing properties."We are proud to be working with a county known for its stringent building codes and tough climate conditions," added Mike Wiener, QuickBOLT Marketing Manager. "Our dedication to exceptional product performance, outstanding service, and incredibly fast shipping times underscores our commitment to providing the best solutions for our customers."For more information about QuickBOLT and our Butyl Bottom Deck Mount, visit http://quickbolt.com