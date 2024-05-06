Introducing the Keypanion™ App

Southco is thrilled to introduce the Keypanion™ app, our new wireless access control solution. The Keypanion™ app enables a simple, plug and play system, allowing users to share digital keys and manage equipment access from their phone, at any time and from any location. To learn more about the Keypanion™ app, check out this video.

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 75 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products, and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.www.southco.com