Enteq Technologies kicks off testing campaign for geothermal ready SABER Tool

Enteq Technologies (Enteq), the specialist energy services engineering and technology company, has kicked off an extensive multi-well testing programme, having secured a long-term contractual relationship in Australia. Enteq's SABER Tool (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool) and team arrived in Australia in late March, before testing commenced in April.



The SABER Tool, based on a concept originally developed by Shell, has been field-proven in a range of operating environments during testing in Norway and the Catoosa Test Facility in Oklahoma last year. This latest testing campaign will see the tool testing across a series of wells in Australia.Responding to the news Neil Bird, VP Advanced Drilling Systems, Enteq said: "After five years of development, testing and enhancement, we have a fantastic tool on our hands. The adjustments that have been made have been small, but this is why field trials are vital. They allow us to develop a tool that isn't just good, it's great."We're delighted to be in Australia, working with a customer who really understands the benefits that SABER will bring to the directional drilling market. One of its key features, is its transportability. In fact, we managed to fit SABER within the 70kg luggage allowance for our flight. Proving its efficacy for remote applications, SABER is, quite literally, an RSS in a suitcase!"Andrew Law, CEO of Enteq said: "Following a series of successful field trials, we have made excellent commercial and technical progress with SABER. We see incredible potential for SABER to disrupt the directional drilling market and that same sentiment is growing within the market. The number of positive conversations that we're having globally with some big industry names who are now beginning to understand the long-term, transformational benefits that SABER will bring is increasing - and that's thanks to not only having a great product, but our commitment to ensuring that it is the best it can be."The SABER Tool deploys a unique internally directed fluid pressure differential system for steering rather than using pads or pistons. By removing external components SABER offers significantly improved reliability and has the potential to drive operational efficiency across hydrocarbon production, geothermal energy, methane capture and carbon capture and storage at a lower initial cost.