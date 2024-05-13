JinkoSolar Delivers More than 1.1 Million Tiger Neo Modules to One of The Largest PV Projects in Germany and Europe

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced today that it has delivered its Tiger Neo modules to a Solar Power Plant in Lobstädt, Germany (The Witznitz Solar Park). The Witznitz Solar Park adds up to 650 MW module capacity in total. JinkoSolar has delivered more than 1.1 million Tiger Neo modules to the site. German insurance group SIGNAL IDUNA, through its affiliate HANSAINVEST Real Assets GmbH, has invested in the project, securing 605 MW and Shell Energy Europe has signed a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Constructed last year by MOVE ON Energy, the facility will be under its operational management.



The project is expected to deliver 0.6 terawatt hours of electricity per year. The Witznitz Solar Park project is to date the biggest PV Project in Germany and one of the largest in Europe.Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, "Rapidly expanding green energy production in Germany and Europe is the only way forward to sustainably increase electricity supply and to lower carbon emissions. That's why JinkoSolar is proud to deliver more than 1.1 mn TOPCon Tiger Neo modules to this milestone project. The Witznitz Solar Park, has already become a benchmark for renewable energy as one of the largest projects ever built in Germany and Europe using TOPCon modules.""We are very pleased to have found a reliable and competent partner and supplier for our major project in JinkoSolar," explain Mr. Steffen Montag, Managing Director of MOVE ON Energy GmbH, and Mr. Wolfgang Pielmaier, Technical Director of MOVE ON Energy GmbH. The Witznitz energy park was one of the largest construction sites in Saxony in 2023. "The fulfillment of the high technical requirements paired with the smooth in-time delivery to the construction site confirms the choice of Jinko Solar as our exclusive partner in the field of module supply," says MOVE ON Energy GmbH with satisfaction.About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2024.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com