RP Partners With Hubbell to Deliver End-to-End EBOS Solution

MONTEREY, CA. RP Construction Services (RP), a leading value-added distributor serving the utility-scale solar industry, announced today that it is partnering with Hubbell Incorporated (Hubbell) to include products from Hubbell's family of brands into RP's new end-to-end electrical balance-of-system (EBOS) offering.



RP, a Quanta Services company, has long been a leading distributor of structural balance-of-system solutions to the utility solar market. "Our approach has always been to take the most basic site parameters and turn them into an accurate, fully designed structural package, kitted and delivered to site at the right time for our customers," said Eben Russell, President of RP. "Stocking and distributing products from leading Hubbell brands will enable us to expand beyond structural goods and deliver solutions that serve the entire balance of plant."RP's end-to-end EBOS offering comes at a moment when speed of deployment is becoming ever more essential in the power industry. "Demand for clean electrons is surging because of data centers and the growth of artificial intelligence, electric vehicle adoption, and an expanded domestic manufacturing footprint. To keep up, our customers need solar procurement solutions that are safe, fast, predictable, repeatable and responsive to realities in the field," said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services. "RP has never been afraid to reimagine the solar supply chain, and Quanta is excited by the potential for RP's recent partnerships to address the pressing needs that we're seeing in the solar industry."Hubbell manufactures a complete line of balance-of-system products that satisfy the unique challenges and requirements of utility-scale solar projects, bringing a rich tradition of product innovation to renewable power across its entire family of brands.About RPRP is the nation's leading value-added distributor of utility-scale solar equipment. RP carries the industry's most trusted balance-of-system products supported by a suite of project enablement services including design engineering, warehousing and logistics, pre-assembly, and installation support to provide solar EPCs, developers, and utilities with simple, high-performance solutions. Since 2014, RP has provided fully designed balance-of-system products to more than 4GW of customer projects across the United States and Canada. Our team currently consists of more than 250 individuals working throughout the United States to accelerate and simplify solar deployment. Connect with RP on LinkedIn or learn more at www.rpcs.com. RP is a proud member of the Quanta Services family of companies.About Hubbell IncorporatedHubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.