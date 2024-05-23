RELIABLE PARTNER FOR THE EXPANSION OF RENEWABLE ENERGIES

Climate change and the impact of the conflict in Ukraine have made the transition to green energy more urgent than ever. TÜV SÜD offers a broad portfolio of services that support the expansion of energy from renewable sources and the transition to an electricity-based supply. At Intersolar Europe 2024, scheduled in Munich from 19 to 21 June 2024, visitors can inform themselves firsthand about the company's services (Hall A4, Stand A.4309)



TÜV SÜD will unveil an enhanced array of services spanning the entire renewable energy spectrum - from the testing of electrical safety and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) to cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity. Moreover, in response to the growing prominence of battery technologies and the imperative for robust regulatory compliance, the leading provider for Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) will introduce an extensive portfolio of services tailored to the new battery regulations."We are are committed to foster a seamless transition towards sustainable energy", says Kristijan Cizmar, Head of Energy Systems at TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH. "Our comprehensive services extend across production, storage, and distribution, ensuring compliance with both national and international regulatory standards." Moreover, the TÜV SÜD experts continue to play a pivotal role in guaranteeing the integrity of communication interfaces between electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, thus bolstering the reliability and safety of EV ecosystems.TECHNICAL DUE DILIGENCE FOR SECURE INVESTMENTSA technical due diligence (TDD) study by TÜV SÜD provides investors in photovoltaic parks with a reliable basis for decision making. Services for both buyers and sellers include technical feasibility studies, reviews of the contractual basis and financing models and extensive analyses of the technical basis and requirements."This covers, for example, statements about the individual components of a PV park alongside the quality of execution, assessment of its performance and power output forecasts, as well as safety-related acceptance tests and verification of compliance with national and international standards", explains Michael Lange, Senior Due Diligence Manager at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. In a red-flag report, experts point out potential pitfalls and deal breakers. The client further obtains a final report which includes a comprehensive evaluation of the PV farm from a technical perspective.The experts present at TÜV SÜD's trade fair stand will also be happy to inform visitors about topics such as solar panel roof checks, testing and certification of hydrogen technologies (H2-readiness of materials, components, and systems), green hydrogen certification and assessment of EV charging infrastructure.For further information seehttps://www.tuvsud.com/en/industries/manufacturing/sustainability-journeyhttps://www.tuvsud.com/en/industries/energy