Sept. 19, 2023



Silfab Solar growing US presence by establishing flagship operation in York County$150 million investment will provide 800 new jobsWith more than 40 years of solar experience, Silfab Solar designs, engineers and manufactures its own premium brand of high-efficiency solar panels for both residential and commercial use. The company operates two U.S. facilities in Bellingham and Burlington, Washington, and one in Toronto, Canada. The new facility in York County will manufacture next-generation solar cell technology, boosting U.S solar cell production.The company is leasing a 785,000-square-foot building located at 7149 Logistics Lane in Fort Mill.Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2024. Individuals who are interested in joining the Silfab Solar team should visit the company's careers page.The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $2 million Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of building improvements.QUOTES"Silfab Solar's investment in South Carolina strengthens our North America manufacturing capabilities, creates good-paying jobs and provides the ideal East Coast location to serve our growing customers. We look forward to expanding our industry-leading position for made-in-America solar. The company specifically chose York County as the ideal location to expand because of the community's commitment to innovation, its quality of life and the availability of a skilled workforce. Silfab Solar looks forward to hiring and to begin production of next-generation solar modules."-Silfab Solar CEO Paolo Maccario"Silfab Solar selecting York County for a project that requires a highly skilled workforce shows that our workforce development investments are paying off in a big way. Our people are South Carolina's greatest resource, and we are confident they will help Silfab Solar thrive in its latest venture. Congratulations to Silfab Solar on this project and welcome to South Carolina."-Gov. Henry McMaster"With an established West Coast presence, we are delighted that Silfab Solar chose South Carolina for its new, East Coast operations. Our state is proud to be a proven destination for growing companies seeking long-term success. Silfab Solar's 800 new jobs represent incredible opportunities for York County and beyond."-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey IIIFIVE FAST FACTSSilfab Solar is growing its U.S. presence by establishing a flagship operation in York County.The company's $150 investment will create 800 new jobs.Silfab Solar designs, engineers and manufactures its own brand of high-efficiency solar panels.The company will be located at 7149 Logistics Lane in Fort Mill. S.C.Individuals interested in joining the Silfab Solar team should visit the company's careers page.