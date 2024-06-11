Intersolar 2024: Schletter Group showcases its ethos with a sustainability-themed exhibition stand

Kirchdorf/Haag, June 11, 2024. Schletter Group, the globally active manufacturer of solar mounting systems, will be exhibiting at Intersolar Europe 2024 in Munich. In addition to presenting its roof- and ground-based PV mounting systems, the company will be focusing on sustainability this year with a spectacular exhibition stand comprising living walls and recyclable materials. In terms of products, the focus will be on material efficiency, new digital tools and customer feedback.



"As a solar company, sustainability has always been central to us," says Schletter's CEO, Florian Roos. "However, the topic has become even more important in our recent corporate development. We published our first CSR report a few weeks ago, we're working intensively on reducing our footprint as a company, and we're continuing to grow sustainably. We want to emphasize all of this this year with our green, living trade fair stand."Clear sustainability goals by 2028.In its CSR report, Schletter has formulated sustainability targets with a clear roadmap for the coming years. By the end of 2024, Schletter products are to consist of more than 95% recyclable materials. In addition, more than 50% of product packaging is to be made from recycled materials such as paper, cardboard, or plastic. By the end of 2025, Schletter also wants to achieve a recycled content of at least 50% for the raw materials used in its products, i.e. steel, aluminum, and plastic. At the same time, the CO2 footprint of all products is to be reduced by 5% annually through reductions in the power-to-weight ratio (kg of material per MW of installed power). And by the end of 2028, 100% of the power supply for all Schletter administrative workplaces will come from renewable energy sources.Material-efficient roof- and ground-mounted systems.On the product side, Schletter will be presenting a broad product portfolio at Intersolar, predominantly comprising its most popular and innovative roof- and ground-mounted systems. The Schletter Tracking System will also be on show, with Schletter placing particular emphasis on the topic of material efficiency. In recent years, the company has been able to reduce the amount of material used in all systems through improved geometries while maintaining—or, in several cases, even improving—the load-bearing capacity. Where structurally feasible—in roof hooks, for instance—Schletter also offers aluminum alternatives as well as the classic steel components. They are highly resilient, fully recyclable, and up to 70% lighter than their steel counterparts. "You can see from our aluminum roof hooks that material efficiency results in a smaller carbon footprint and significantly less waste without affecting performance," says Roos.Schletter's new ‘Agri-PV Checker' tool.At the same time, Schletter is relying on powerful digital tools to further accelerate the expansion of photovoltaics in markets like Agri-PV, for example. Together with its partner DoppelErnte, the company is presenting their ‘Agri-PV Checker' at Intersolar: a new, digital tool for analyzing the feasibility of Agri-PV projects. Users can mark any area on a digital map and create a customized analysis that takes all relevant factors into account, such as location, solar radiation, and local regulations. The feasibility analysis is supplemented by a detailed cost calculation that considers running costs, income from electricity sales, and financing. "Agri-PV projects are still considered to be more complex than standard ground-mounted projects," says Roos. "But, through the Agri-PV Checker, we are working with Doppelernte to address this prejudice and give farmers a second economic pillar."Schletter's updated planning tool.Schletter has also reworked its ‘Schletter Configurator' planning tool. The company will be presenting the beta version at their exhibition stand and obtaining direct customer feedback. "The new version of our calculator is much simpler and more intuitive, setting new standards in terms of user-friendliness," says Roos. "Our participation in Intersolar is the perfect opportunity for us to consider and incorporate the voices and suggestions of our customers once again before it goes live."Customer feedback and interaction.Another of Schletter's trade fair foci will be on obtaining customer feedback and interacting with visitors. "At Intersolar, we want to show, but above all to listen," adds Roos. "What significance do the topics of material efficiency and sustainability have for our customers' day-to-day business? How satisfied are they with our products? What can we improve, and how? We want to talk about these things and are grateful for the opportunity to receive open and honest feedback."There will also be opportunities to interact with Schletter products. The company will be presenting interactive installation instructions for all systems on show in the ‘House of Schletter', its digital showroom experience. Visitors will be able to use and test the products at interactive tables under the guidance of Schletter specialists.Intersolar 2024 will take place in Munich on June 19-21, 2024. The Schletter both is located in Hall A6 at Stand 180.ABOUT THE SCHLETTER GROUPThe Schletter Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of aluminum and steel photovoltaic mounting systems. The group manufactures mounting systems for roofs, facades, and open-field sites (solar farms). With an international network ofproduction, sales, and service companies, the company is active in all major international markets.www.schletter-group.com