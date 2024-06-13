EM-POWER EUROPE 2024: ACCOMPANYING PROGRAM FOCUSSES ON INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Munich/Pforzheim, June 13, 2024 - The energy system is experiencing rapid and sweeping changes. The energy transition towards a renewable 24/7 energy supply is happening in the power grids. Under the motto "Empowering Grids and Prosumers" EM-Power Europe provides a platform for grid operators, utilities, project developers, installers, energy consultants and managers, energy service providers and decision makers from the C&I segment and the real estate industry. The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions brings together all of these players from all over the world. Visitors will be able to view innovative technologies, solutions and business models, and enjoy a high-caliber accompanying program. EM-Power Europe is part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, and will take place in Munich from June 19-21, 2024, alongside Intersolar Europe, ees Europe and Power2Drive Europe.



In a fast-changing environment, always staying up to date with the latest technical developments and trends is key for all industry players. To facilitate this crucial exchange, the exhibition is accompanied by various lectures, presentations and discussions. The two major topics Smart Grids and Prosuming will be explored from a variety of perspectives and angles.EM-Power Europe Conference: monitoring system stability"How can we create an affordable, reliable 24/7 power supply with 100 percent renewables? This is the key question of the EM-Power Europe Conference held at International Congress Center München (ICM) from June 18-19. Essential points will be explained and discussed with relevant stakeholders from around the world throughout six sessions, with a particular focus on technology solutions and strategic approaches.The first day of the conference will start with a session on flexible grids, grid development plans and innovative grid management, followed by a session on large-scale storage systems. Large-scale storage systems play an important role in providing more flexibility to overcome grid congestion and to manage capacities effectively. The third session on the first day of the conference takes a look at the effects that e-mobility has on grids. Electromobility plays a key role in a renewable 24/7 energy supply because it boosts electricity demand while having great electricity storage potential.On the second day of the conference, the focus will be on energy communities, flexibility and data, with the first session exploring the potential and requirements for energy sharing. Participants will learn more about energy communities, citizen participation schemes and local decarbonization projects that enable grid safety and consumer protection. The second session will be about demand-side flexibility and how the grid infrastructure needs to adapt, how consumers should be incentivized to provide their flexibility, and how utilities can respond quickly to an avalanche of connection requests. Harnessing the flexibility of decentralized energy resources (DERs) such as heat pumps and electric cars requires a continuous and secure data flow between the components. The sixth - and last - session of the EM-Power Europe Conference will therefore focus on key issues such as data access as a basis for new services, interoperability, standardization and cyber security.The smarter E Forum: Sector coupling in practiceWe will need smart solutions on all grid levels and in all sectors to overcome the challenges of a climate-neutral 24/7 energy supply. This is why The smarter E Europe takes a holistic approach to the system - from solar power generation and power grids to the grid edge, which is the interface between power grids and connected prosumers and consumers. The smarter E Forum takes the same approach in hall B5, booth B3.550. The big stage will host a large and diverse program. Manufacturers, users and associations will be sharing their profound practical knowledge about key topics such as smart grids and prosuming on all three exhibition days. Topics range from digital and flexible electricity grid management, new business models for utilities as well as prosuming to smart houses and residential developments.Awards: Outstanding innovationsContributing to the success of the energy transition with promising innovation deserves an award. That is why, on the eve of the exhibition start, The smarter E AWARD is presented at ICM in the categories Smart Integrated Energy and Outstanding Projects. The Award finalists and winners will be given the opportunity to present their pioneering products or projects at The smarter E Forum on June 19. Topics will include grid management, energy monitoring, the integration of prosumers and flexibilization.Also, EUPD Research will award particularly committed utility companies with the eights Energy Transition Award to honor outstanding services and contributions to the energy transition. Finally, successful installers will be given the EUPD Research Installer Award, to underline their key role in making the energy transition happen.Participation in The smarter E Forum is free for all exhibition visitors with no registration needed. Some of the presentations are in German, others in English. 