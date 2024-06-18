energyRe Submits Offshore Wind Transmission Proposals to Support New York's Clean Energy Goals

energyRe today announced that it has submitted multiple proposals, collectively the Clean Borough Power Link, in response to the New York Independent System Operator's (NYISO) New York City Public Policy Transmission Need (PPTN). These proposals seek to expand New York's transmission system to bring emissions-free energy generated by offshore wind power sources to New York City.



More Headlines Articles

"New transmission is essential for the reliable deployment of offshore wind, and energyRe is ready to modernize New York's electric grid in support of the state's clean energy goals," said Ryan Brown, Chief Operating Officer of energyRe. "energyRe's proposals represent our expertise, experience, and record of effective partnership with the Empire State."The proposals submitted accommodate varying levels of offshore wind injection from wind energy lease areas in the New York Bight and off the coast of Massachusetts, and are designed to ensure reliable, cost-effective delivery of offshore wind energy for New Yorkers. energyRe's proposals uniquely leverage the experience and capabilities of its partner and investor Elia Group, one of the foremost transmission system operators in the world with extensive expertise in HVDC (high voltage direct current) and offshore transmission development, construction, and operations.energyRe's proven track record in New York includes the development of Clean Path New York—a landmark clean energy infrastructure project combining a new 175-mile, 1,300 MW HVDC transmission line with more than 3,800 MW of new, in-state wind and solar power. Upon completion, Clean Path NY will deliver 7.5 million megawatt-hours of emissions-free electricity annually—enough to power more than 1.5 million New York homes.energyRe is a co-developer of Leading Light Wind, an American-led offshore wind project. Upon completion, Leading Light Wind will produce up to 2,400 MW of clean energy—enough to power more than 1 million homes.Nationally, energyRe's development portfolio includes more than 500 miles of HVDC transmission, 16 GW of utility-scale renewable energy across wind, solar and offshore wind, and more than 155 MW of distributed generation.About energyReenergyRe is a leading independent energy company focused on solving complex sustainability challenges and providing clean energy solutions in utility-scale transmission, onshore wind and solar, offshore wind, energy storage and distributed generation. Guided by the principles of innovation and partnership and backed by expertise and experience, energyRe is committed to creating a reliable, renewable energy future for all. energyRe has offices in New York, Houston, Indianapolis, and Charleston. For more information about energyRe, visit www.energyre.com