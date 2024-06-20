Soltec Supplies 175 MW of Its SFOne Tracker to Jinko Power for a Project in Spain

Murcia, 20 June 2024. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, will supply 175 MW of its SFOne tracker to Jinko Power for a project in Spain. The photovoltaic plant will be located in the province of Málaga, in Andalusia.



The project will be equipped with the SFOne solar tracker, the company's 1-in-vertical (1P) dual-row configuration tracker. This tracker stands out for its high competitiveness and low height, reducing its visual impact. The project will include a total of 2,696 solar trackers and 301,728 PV modules.The installation of this solar plant will contribute to avoiding the emission of more than 98,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere annually. Additionally, the energy generated by the solar plant will be enough to power more than 105,000 homes."This project is yet another demonstration of Soltec's commitment to the environment. We have worked on the implementation to have the least possible impact on the area. Additionally, working hand in hand with Jinko Power for decarbonization in Spain is a pleasure for us, and we trust that this will be the first of many projects with Jinko Power in which we can collaborate," explained Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.The supply of the SFOne trackers is expected to take place between July and October. To respect the natural environment in which the project is located, efforts have been made to minimize earthworks and to protect the surrounding river area.About SoltecSoltec is a company specializing in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020. Soltec structures its activities through two main business areas: i) the trackers division; and ii) the energy division.