NXTGEN Energy Ltd. Now Installing Solar Panels and Battery Storage for Park Homes in the UK

Park homes are a popular choice for those looking to downsize or live in a retirement community, and NXTGEN Energy is committed to helping these homeowners reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy costs.



By incorporating solar panels and battery storage, park home residents can harness the power of the sun to generate their own electricity and store excess energy for use when the sun isn't shining. This not only reduces reliance on traditional energy sources but also helps to lower energy bills and increase energy independence."We are thrilled to be able to offer our solar panel and battery storage solutions to park home residents in the UK," said Sam Barr, Director of NXTGEN Energy Ltd. "We believe that renewable energy is the way of the future, and we are committed to helping as many people as possible make the switch to clean, sustainable energy."NXTGEN Energy's team of expert solar energy consultants and installers will work closely with park home owners to design and install a complete solar panel and battery storage system that meets their needs and budget.For more information about NXTGEN Energy's solar panel and battery storage solutions for park home owners, please visit our website or contact us directly. We are dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and helping our clients reduce their carbon footprint while saving money on their energy bills. Join us in the renewable energy revolution and make the switch to a cleaner, greener future with NXTGEN Energy.