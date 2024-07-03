Kseng Solar Supplied KST-1P Solar Tracker for Solar Project in Mexico

KST-1P solar tracker, independently developed by Kseng Solar, has been successfully deployed in a solar project in Mexico, achieving grid connection in April 2024. Located in Sonora and Sinaloa, its structure was tailor-made according to the client's needs, featuring a single-row length of up to 96 modules and equipped with SmartTrack controller system. Moreover, the integration of large-scale dampers has substantially improved the system's wind resistance.



As one of the flagship products of Kseng Solar, KST-1P solar tracker is known for its great stability, easy installation, and minimal maintenance requirements. And it is fully compatible with large 210mm-sized, 700W modules. Additionally, the system significantly reduces the operational current at large angles to within 2A, greatly extending the lifespan of the motors and ensuring the project has a service life of 25 years.Mexico's renewable energy sector has presented a growing trend in recent years. The Government of Mexico's (GoM) energy transition law sets the target for 35% of its electricity generation to come from clean energy sources by 2024. Kseng Solar is proud to contribute to the nation's goal by introducing the KST-1P solar tracker system to the region, which will aid in reaching the country's energy targets.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar will consistently deliver more solar racking and tracking solutions, empowering our world with green energy.