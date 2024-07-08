RE+ Events announces launch of newest international event in Central America

July 8, 2024 - (ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA) - RE+ Events, a leading organizer of renewable energy conferences and exhibitions, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its international portfolio: RE+ Centroamérica. Scheduled to take place in Panama City, Panama, this December 4-5, 2024, RE+ Centroamérica is set to become a pivotal event for the renewable energy sector in Central America.



With the region's substantial growth of the solar PV market to overcome the multiple weather and infrastructure challenges, RE+ Centroamérica is dedicated to providing a premier platform for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to collaborate and drive the Central America region's clean energy future. The event is not just about knowledge sharing but also promises unparalleled opportunities for networking and business development throughout the region and internationally."There has never been a more pressing time for Central America, to diversify its energy resources," said Stephen Miner, President and CEO, RE+ Events. "Our goal with RE+ Centroamérica is to facilitate the business necessary to strengthen the region's clean energy market and ensure a clean future."RE+ Centroamérica will offer a comprehensive agenda featuring expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and workshops covering the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the Central America region for all attendees. Exhibition opportunities are now available.For more information, please visit https://re-plus.events/centroamerica/.About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is a global event management organization with a focus on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes U.S. regional events with a focus on trends and policies in specific states or regions, as well as international events that bring together leaders in developing clean energy markets across the world. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association. re-plus.events.