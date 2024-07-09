Louisiana's First Wind Turbine Arrives at Avondale Global Gateway

AVONDALE, La. - (July 9, 2024) - Louisiana's first wind turbine and its components have arrived at Avondale Global Gateway (AGG) after a transatlantic journey from Ireland. Gulf Wind Technology (GWT), headquartered at Avondale Global Gateway in Jefferson Parish, is now preparing the onshore turbine for installation at the Port Fourchon Coastal Wetlands Park, with initial deployment and testing slated to begin late this year.



"This first turbine will demonstrate all the necessary elements for deploying wind energy projects in the Gulf, marking a crucial step toward realizing the full technical and economic potential for offshore wind," said James Martin, Gulf Wind Technology CEO. "It's essentially a prototype to provide us research-oriented results that we can build upon and demonstrate the potential supply chain available in Louisiana, starting with Avondale Global Gateway and finishing at deployment near Port Fourchon."Host was instrumental in ensuring the turbine's seamless journey from Ireland. Far from being automated, high-level logistics resemble a complex game of Jenga or Tetris, requiring the skill and expertise that Host employees have mastered."The arrival of this wind turbine underscores Avondale Global Gateway's commitment to innovation," said Host Chairman and CEO Adam Anderson. "Avondale is a prime location for companies like Gulf Wind Technology, and we are proud that they call Avondale Global Gateway home. Together, we will continue to increase economic stability and energy development in Jefferson Parish, Southeast Louisiana, and beyond."The transport of this turbine tested Louisiana's pre-built infrastructure that could easily become part of the offshore wind supply chain. According to a recent report, more than 450 local companies, including Host and Avondale Global Gateway, are ready to support offshore wind in the Gulf of Mexico.In addition to importing large offshore wind components, Avondale Global Gateway's modernized enhancements can offer storage, sub-assembly, and on-site manufacturing and fabrication before loading turbine components onto barges for installation in the Gulf. Avondale Global Gateway's all-encompassing value and proximity to the Gulf's experienced workforce make it well-positioned to serve as a logistics and supply chain hub for future offshore wind opportunities."Thanks to our extensive global network, we were able to support Gulf Wind Technology's transport of this turbine as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible," said Amanda England, Vice President and General Manager of Avondale Terminal Services, a subsidiary of Host. "Not only do we have the vast acreage to support storing equipment of this size, but we provide the logistical solutions and expertise to ensure it arrives at Avondale on time and in proper condition."Gulf Wind Technology established the country's most advanced rotor technology innovation center at Avondale Global Gateway in 2023 to develop wind turbine rotors designed to harness the Gulf of Mexico's wind energy. This involves developing and demonstrating new approaches tailored to the region's unique conditions, which include seasonal hurricanes and moderate average wind speeds.The Accelerator also houses an offshore wind workforce and training program, leading the 187-foot test turbine to serve as an educational tool supported by Gulf Wind Technology's cutting-edge composites lab and 30,000-square-foot technology facility at Avondale Global Gateway. It not only provides a unique platform for upskilling and training regional businesses and workforce but also enables Gulf Wind Technology to collaborate with STEM programs, universities, and national laboratories to showcase innovative American technologies designed for the Gulf of Mexico.In April, global leaders toured Avondale Global Gateway to learn more about South Louisiana's burgeoning offshore wind industry capabilities during the Oceantic Network International Partnering Forum (IPF), the country's largest conference for ocean renewables and offshore wind. Delegations from Germany and England, plus the Norwegian Ambassador, later toured Avondale Global Gateway to see how Host is creating an environment to support Louisiana's offshore wind industry.To find out more about Louisiana's first wind turbine, visit gulfwindtechnology.com/portfourchon###About Avondale Global GatewayHOST is a total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. Founded in 1923 and guided by its Core Principles, the company has developed a strong reputation for its expertise, transparency and high standards of service. The entire HOST team focuses on customer needs while adding value to every operation with increased efficiency and tenacity. In 2018, HOST acquired the former Avondale Shipyard located at mile 108 of the Mississippi River with the vision to reestablish its former prominence as a model of redevelopment and ingenuity. In 2022, HOST reopened the site as Avondale Global Gateway, a center of multimodal commerce, employing 300 Louisianians. In 2023, recognizing the success and centrality of the Louisiana sites to HOST's business, the company relocated its headquarters to Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Learn more at www.tparkerhost.com.About Gulf Wind TechnologyGulf Wind Technology (GWT) is America's leading independent rotor technology specialist, enhancing the effectiveness and profitability of wind energy. Based in New Orleans at the historic Avondale Shipyard, GWT is strategically located on the Mississippi River with railway access, making it an ideal hub for servicing America's onshore wind turbine fleet and developing offshore wind in the Gulf of Mexico. GWT provides engineering solutions for wind turbine rotors, combining expertise, specific knowledge, and advanced facilities to address every challenge from design to operation. The company's highly process-oriented approach delivers projects which are data-driven and supported by business case analyses, enabling informed decisions for customers. The GWT team comprises industry veterans with world-class expertise in wind turbine blade technology. For more information, visit Gulf Wind Technology.