From Concept to Reality: The Growing Impact of Green Hydrogen on Sustainable Energy

What is green hydrogen an how is it obtained?



Energy Storage and Grid Stabilization





Transportation





Trains and Ships: Hydrogen-powered trains and ships are being developed to reduce emissions in the transport sector. They offer a sustainable alternative to diesel engines in these modes of transport.





Industrial Processes





Chemical Industry: Hydrogen is used as a feedstock in the production of ammonia for fertilizers, methanol, and other chemicals. Green hydrogen can help decarbonize these processes.





Heating





Power Generation





Gas Turbines: Hydrogen can be used in gas turbines to produce electricity. When combusted in gas turbines, hydrogen emits only water vapor and nitrogen oxides, making it a cleaner alternative to natural gas.





Energy for Remote and Off-Grid Areas





Hydrogen Refueling Stations





Agricultural Sector





Renewable Energy Integration: Hydrogen can be used to store and manage excess renewable energy, which can then be used to power agricultural operations.





Residential and Commercial Buildings





Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Hydrogen can be used in combined heat and power systems to provide both electricity and heating for residential and commercial buildings, improving energy efficiency.





Decarbonizing Existing Infrastructure





Pipeline Infrastructure: Existing natural gas pipelines can be repurposed for hydrogen transport. This can help reduce emissions from the existing energy infrastructure and support the transition to a hydrogen economy.





Hydrogen-Powered Transportation: Toyota Mirai





Steel Production: SSAB's HYBRIT Initiative





Power Generation: The H2Future Project



This technology involves producing hydrogen—an abundant, lightweight, and highly reactive fuel—through a process called electrolysis. Electrolysis uses an electrical current to separate hydrogen from oxygen in water. When the electricity used for this process comes from renewable sources, it allows us to generate energy without emitting carbon dioxide.According to the IEA, using this method to produce green hydrogen could prevent the release of 830 million tonnes of CO2 that would otherwise be emitted from hydrogen production using fossil fuels. To replace all grey hydrogen globally with green hydrogen, it would require 3,000 TWh/year of new renewable energy—comparable to Europe's current energy demand. Although the high cost of green hydrogen production raises concerns about its feasibility, these concerns are expected to diminish as global decarbonization advances and renewable energy becomes more affordable.Green hydrogen is crucial for advancing toward a sustainable and low-carbon future. This form of hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, a process that uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. When the electricity used in electrolysis comes from renewable sources like wind, solar, or hydropower, the resulting hydrogen is free of carbon emissions. This makes green hydrogen a vital component in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change.The traditional methods of hydrogen production, known as grey hydrogen, involve extracting hydrogen from natural gas through steam methane reforming, which emits significant amounts of carbon dioxide. By contrast, green hydrogen offers a cleaner alternative, helping to mitigate the environmental impact associated with hydrogen production. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), shifting to green hydrogen could prevent the release of approximately 830 million tonnes of CO2 annually—an enormous reduction in global carbon emissions.Moreover, green hydrogen is essential for decarbonizing sectors that are difficult to electrify directly, such as heavy industry, shipping, and long-haul transportation. For example, industries like steelmaking and cement production can use green hydrogen as a feedstock or energy source, reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and lowering their carbon footprint. Additionally, green hydrogen can serve as an energy storage solution, helping to balance supply and demand by storing excess renewable energy for use during periods of low generation.While the cost of producing green hydrogen remains relatively high compared to conventional methods, advancements in technology and increased investment in renewable energy are expected to lower these costs over time. As renewable energy becomes more affordable and widespread, green hydrogen will become increasingly viable and play a pivotal role in achieving global decarbonization targets, supporting a transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system.Hydrogen is the most abundant chemical element on Earth. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global demand for hydrogen as a fuel has surged threefold since 1975, reaching 70 million tonnes annually by 2018. Green hydrogen, in particular, stands out as an environmentally friendly energy source, producing only water vapor as a byproduct and leaving no harmful residues, unlike coal and oil.Hydrogen has been integral to various industries for over a century, powering vehicles, airships, and spacecraft since the early 1800s. As the world economy undergoes necessary decarbonization, hydrogen is expected to gain even more significance. The World Hydrogen Council predicts that if production costs are reduced by 50% by 2030, hydrogen will become a prominent fuel of the future.Hydrogen as a fuel is a reality in countries like the United States, Russia, China, France and Germany. Others like Japan are going even further and aspire to become a hydrogen economy. Below we explain what the impact will be in the future:These two elements are obtained by reacting hydrogen and oxygen together in a fuel cell. This process has proved very useful on space missions, for example, by providing crews with water and electricity in a sustainable manner.Compressed hydrogen tanks are capable of storing energy for long periods of time and are also easier to handle than lithium-ion batteries because they are lighter.Hydrogen's great versatility allows it to be used in those consumption niches that are very difficult to decarbonise, such as heavy transport, aviation and maritime transport. There are already several projects under way in this area, such as Hycarus and Cryoplane, which are promoted by the European Union (EU) and aim to introduce it in passenger aircraft.Hydrogen is one of the most abundant elements in the universe, with a virtually limitless supply. It can be utilized where it is produced or transported to other locations. Unlike batteries, which struggle to store large amounts of electricity for extended periods, hydrogen can be generated from surplus renewable energy and stored in substantial quantities over long durations. Hydrogen contains nearly three times as much energy per pound as fossil fuels, making it more efficient for energy storage and use. Additionally, green hydrogen can be produced wherever there is access to water and electricity, making it a flexible and clean energy source.Hydrogen has a broad range of applications. Green hydrogen can be employed in various industrial processes and stored in existing gas pipelines to fuel household appliances. It can also serve as a renewable energy carrier when converted into compounds like ammonia, which is a zero-carbon fuel for shipping.In addition, hydrogen fuel cells can power electric vehicles and electronic devices. Unlike batteries, hydrogen fuel cells do not require recharging and will not deplete as long as they have a supply of hydrogen. The operation of fuel cells is akin to that of batteries: hydrogen is introduced at the anode, while oxygen is supplied at the cathode. These two are separated by a catalyst and an electrolyte membrane that only allows positively charged protons to pass through. The catalyst facilitates the splitting of hydrogen molecules, releasing negatively charged electrons and allowing the protons to move through the electrolyte to the cathode. The electrons travel through an external circuit, generating electricity, and combine with protons and oxygen at the cathode to form water.Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles benefit from increased energy efficiency, being two to three times more efficient than conventional internal combustion engines. Moreover, refueling a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle typically takes less than four minutes.Green hydrogen can be used as a medium for storing excess renewable energy. By converting surplus electricity into hydrogen through electrolysis, it can be stored and later converted back into electricity via fuel cells or combustion turbines. This application helps stabilize the grid and manage fluctuations in energy supply.Green hydrogen is increasingly being adopted as a fuel for various modes of transportation:Green hydrogen can be blended with natural gas or used in pure form for heating applications. It can be used in residential, commercial, and industrial heating systems, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.Green hydrogen can provide a reliable energy source for remote or off-grid locations where extending the electricity grid is challenging or expensive. Hydrogen can be transported to these areas and used for electricity generation or heating.As the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles grows, hydrogen refueling infrastructure is essential. Green hydrogen is used at refueling stations to supply hydrogen to fuel cell vehicles, contributing to the development of a hydrogen economy.is a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (FCV) launched by Toyota, which exemplifies the practical application of green hydrogen in transportation. The Mirai, which means "future" in Japanese, runs on hydrogen fuel cells that produce electricity to power the vehicle, emitting only water vapor as a byproduct. This vehicle showcases how green hydrogen can contribute to reducing emissions from the automotive sector.have partnered in the HYBRIT initiative, aiming to produce fossil-free steel using green hydrogen. Traditional steel production relies on coal for reducing iron ore. HYBRIT replaces coal with hydrogen, significantly reducing CO2 emissions. In 2021, the initiative successfully produced its first batch of steel using hydrogen in a pilot plant, marking a significant step towards decarbonizing the steel industry.Thein Austria involves the use of green hydrogen to generate power for industrial processes. It is a collaboration between Energie Steiermark, Verbund, and Siemens. The project integrates a 6-megawatt electrolyzer that produces green hydrogen from renewable electricity. This hydrogen is then used in a combined heat and power (CHP) plant to generate electricity and heat, demonstrating the application of green hydrogen in power generation.Green hydrogen represents a promising frontier in the quest for sustainable energy. Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods that rely on fossil fuels, green hydrogen is generated through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar power. This process is both carbon-free and environmentally friendly, positioning green hydrogen as a pivotal component in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. Its potential applications span across various sectors, including transportation, industry, and power generation, making it a versatile solution in the transition towards a low-carbon economy.Looking ahead, the future of green hydrogen is marked by significant growth and innovation. As the technology matures and economies of scale are realized, the cost of producing green hydrogen is expected to decrease, making it increasingly competitive with traditional energy sources. Investments in infrastructure, such as hydrogen refueling stations and storage facilities, are crucial to support its widespread adoption. 