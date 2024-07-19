MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING BATTERY SHOW NORTH AMERICA

Mersen's expert team of product managers and design engineers will be on hand at booth #4433 to discuss your application challenges and share Mersen's customized solution capabilities.



Highlights at this year's Mersen booth include:Mersen's growing line of DC and high-speed fuses, specifically designed for today's demanding DC battery loads in EV/HEV and Battery Electrical Storage Systems.MEV50/55 series Over-Current protection fuses. Mersen EVpack-fuses provide the ultimate protection by offering reliable clearing of DC fault currents in challenging environments and comply with the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry.MEV100C series Battery pack fuses. Mersen's MEV100C fuses are specifically engineered and tested to provide best-in-class protection for auxiliary circuitsInfini∞Cell™ Flexible "smart" monitoring bus bars, from cylindrical shapes (18650, 21700, ...) to punch and prismatic hard cases, Mersen's Infini∞Cell provides the optimum battery assembly solution to support battery assembly systems.Mersen offers a wide range of products and solutions designed for safety and power management for Electric Vehicles and Electrical Energy Storage.Mersen has industrial operations in all three major economic regions of the globe, which means we are local to you wherever you are.We look forward to discussing your application and working together to design and develop your best solution.For more information about the conference and exhibition, please visit http://www.thebatteryshow.com/For more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.About MersenMersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919