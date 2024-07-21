Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE to Deliver Battery Energy Storage Solutions to Root-Power's Coryton Project in the UK

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), has been awarded a contract of 11 MW AC / 22 MWh AC energy storage solutions by Root-Power Ltd. ("Root-Power"), part of the YLEM Group. The energy storage solutions will be used for Root-Power's Coryton Energy Park project, in Corringham, Essex, England. Construction of the project started in late May 2024.



More Headlines Articles

e-STORAGE and Root-Power have entered into an Energy Storage Supply Agreement and Long-Term Service Agreement. Root-Power plans to build over 1 GWh energy storage systems in the UK, over the next three to four years.The Coryton project will employ Canadian Solar's SolBank 3.0, the Company's latest proprietary energy storage solution. SolBank 3.0 achieves over 5 MWh nominal capacity within a 20-ft container, marking a 45% increase in product-level capacity compared to the previous iteration. Certified under UL standards for safety and performance, SolBank 3.0 features high-density lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells, an active balancing Battery Management System (BMS), and an innovative liquid cooling Thermal Management System (TMS).With its superior energy density and compact design, SolBank 3.0 offers significant land cost savings, making it an economical choice for large-scale projects adapted to UK project requirements. The battery's intelligent control system and plug-and-play setup also streamline commissioning, ensuring projects are completed on time.Neil Brooks, Managing Director of Root-Power, said: "We look forward to working with e-STORAGE to enhance the UK's grid at Coryton Energy Park, and we plan to add 150 MWh of storage capacity to our portfolio in 2024 and 2025. We selected the e-STORAGE product based on Canadian Solar's proven track record in the delivery of these systems and the Company's strong performance in ESG and supply chain management.As the UK continues to decarbonize, energy storage will be crucial for storing renewable energy on days when it may not be as windy or sunny to meet our energy needs. We are committed to contributing to a greener, more sustainable future and growing the UK's renewable energy landscape."Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, added, "We are excited to announce another project in the UK, delivering the new SolBank 3.0 to Coryton for our partners at Root-Power. At e-STORAGE, we are proud to be a trusted partner in the country's transition to green energy."About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 125 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has over 1.2 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.8 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 56 GWh, including approximately 4.3 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51.6 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual production capacity of 20 GWh energy storage solutions. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow the LinkedIn.About Root-PowerRoot-Power is a leading battery energy storage system (BESS) specialist, building, owning, and operating storage sites across the UK. It is part of the YLEM Group. Root-Power specializes in delivering state-of-the-art storage systems that support the electricity grid and renewable energy generation, enabling the smooth transition to Net Zero. To find out more about Root-Power, please visit www.root-power.com.