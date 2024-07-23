Soltec Obtains Environmental Impact Assessment for 220 MW in Italy

Murcia, 23 July 2024. Soltec, a vertically integrated photovoltaic solutions company, obtained the environmental impact assessment in Italy in 2024 for 5 projects with a total capacity of 220 MW. These projects are located in different regions of the country: Basilicata: Projects "Altogianni 1" and "Altogianni 2" (40 MW), Puglia: Project "Sparpagliata" (34 MW), Project "Lopez" (34 MW), Project "Lo Schiavo" (50 MW), and Molise: Project "Ururi" (61 MW).



This new capacity adds to the positive EIAs obtained at the end of 2023 for four other projects with a total capacity of 195 MW. This is a highly satisfactory result for Soltec, now having positive environmental assessments for a total of 415 MW."The development of agrivoltaic projects in Italy is of strategic importance for Soltec. We are very pleased with the progress made in the country and the achievement of these environmental authorizations, which further prove the absolute quality of our projects. This not only strengthens our commitment to the energy transition in Italy but also demonstrates the capabilities and efforts of our team to achieve these goals. Italy is a strategic market for us, and we will continue to work to increase our presence and contribution to the country's sustainable development," said Mariano Berges del Estal, CEO of Soltec.Currently, Soltec has a total portfolio of 12.6 GW, concentrated mainly in Brazil, Spain, and Italy, strategic countries for the company. More specifically, regarding Italy, Soltec has a project pipeline of 2.68 GW in various stages of development.About SoltecSoltec is a company specializing in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020. Soltec structures its activities through two main business areas: i) the tracker division; and ii) the energy division.